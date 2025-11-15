Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Paul Rudd has been one of the most beloved actors in the world for quite some time now. From “Clueless” and “Friends” to the “Ant-Man” franchise, the 52-year-old has played everything from heartthrob to hero, and now, he’s the Sexiest Man Alive.

Rudd earned the honor from People Magazine, which was revealed in a comedy sketch on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Tuesday night.

To reveal his “sexiness”, Colbert put Rudd through a series of tests, including a physical exam, a Westminster Dog Show-style judging round, and photo shoots as a construction worker and monk. It culminated with Rudd pouring water over his head, saying “Help me, I’m drowning in sexiness.”

There have been many famous men that have won the Sexiest man Awards over the years. Here are some of the previous winners. Starting off with Tom Cruise  in 1990

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people

And here’s how he looks like now

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

Sexiest Man of 1991, Patrick Swayze (passed away 2009)

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/ ABC News

Sexiest Man of 1992, Nick Nolte

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/ UniFrance

Sexiest Man of 1993, Richard Gere

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/  extratv

Sexiest Man of 1994, Keanu Reeves

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/ shutterstock

Sexiest Man of 1995, Brad Pitt

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/ BreitlingOfficial

Sexiest man of 1996, Denzel Washington

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/ officialdenzelwashingtton

Sexiest man of 1997, George Clooney

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/ Jimmy Kimmel Live

Sexiest Man of 1998, Harrison Ford

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/ IUCN

Sexiest Man of 1999, Richard Gere

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people

Sexiest man of 2000, Brad Pitt

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people

Sexiest man of 2001, Pierce Brosnan

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/ piercebrosnanofficial

Sexiest man of 2002, Ben Affleck

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/ BenAffleck

Sexiest Man of 2003, Johnny Depp

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/  johnnydepp

Sexiest Man of 2004, Jude Law

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/ Peace One Day

Sexiest man of 2005, Matthew McConaughey

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/ officiallymcconaughey

Sexiest man of 2006, George Clooney

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people

Sexiest Man of 2007, Matt Damon

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/ First We Feast

Sexiest Man of 2008, Hugh Jackman

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/ thehughjackman

Sexiest man of 2009, Johnny Depp

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people

Sexiest man of 2010, Ryan Reynolds

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/ vancityreynolds

Sexiest Man of 2011, Bradley Cooper

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/ Movie Coverage

Sexiest Man of 2012, Channing Tatum

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/ channingtatum

Sexiest Man of 2013, Adam Levine

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/ adamlevine

Sexiest Man of 2014, Chris Hemsworth

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/ chrishemsworth

Sexiest Man of 2015, David Beckham

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/ davidbeckham

Sexiest Man of 2016, Dwayne Johnson

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/ therock

Sexiest Man of 2017, Blake Shelton

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/ blakeshelton

Sexiest Man of 2018, Idris Elba

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/ idriselba

Sexiest Man of 2019, John Legend

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/ johnlegend

Sexiest Man of 2020, Michael B.Jordan

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people/ michaelbjordan

Paul Rudd has been announced the Sexiest Man of 2021, and the internet went crazy

Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Image credits: people

After the exam, Colbert told Rudd he “tested negative for sexy.” But as the actor began to walk away in apparent disappointment after thanking for the opportunity, the host (and a roomful of people dressed in white lab coats) began to clap.

“There’s nothing sexier than humility … and you passed!” Colbert said, “Paul, you’re the sexiest man alive.”

“I’m the sexiest man alive?!” Rudd couldn’t believe it. He covered his mouth before being crowned, given flowers and a beauty-pageant banner reading, “SEXIEST MAN ALIVE.”

His reaction to winning this title was priceless. The news was revealed in a comedy sketch on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Tuesday night

