Here’s How People’s Sexiest Men Alive Looked When They Won Vs Now (From 1990 To This Year’s Winner)

Paul Rudd has been one of the most beloved actors in the world for quite some time now. From “Clueless” and “Friends” to the “Ant-Man” franchise, the 52-year-old has played everything from heartthrob to hero, and now, he’s the Sexiest Man Alive.
Rudd earned the honor from People Magazine, which was revealed in a comedy sketch on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Tuesday night.
To reveal his “sexiness”, Colbert put Rudd through a series of tests, including a physical exam, a Westminster Dog Show-style judging round, and photo shoots as a construction worker and monk. It culminated with Rudd pouring water over his head, saying “Help me, I’m drowning in sexiness.”
There have been many famous men that have won the Sexiest man Awards over the years. Here are some of the previous winners. Starting off with Tom Cruise in 1990
And here’s how he looks like now
Sexiest Man of 1991, Patrick Swayze (passed away 2009)
Sexiest Man of 1992, Nick Nolte
Sexiest Man of 1993, Richard Gere
Sexiest Man of 1994, Keanu Reeves
Sexiest Man of 1995, Brad Pitt
Sexiest man of 1996, Denzel Washington
Sexiest man of 1997, George Clooney
Sexiest Man of 1998, Harrison Ford
Sexiest Man of 1999, Richard Gere
Sexiest man of 2000, Brad Pitt
Sexiest man of 2001, Pierce Brosnan
Sexiest man of 2002, Ben Affleck
Sexiest Man of 2003, Johnny Depp
Sexiest Man of 2004, Jude Law
Sexiest man of 2005, Matthew McConaughey
Sexiest man of 2006, George Clooney
Sexiest Man of 2007, Matt Damon
Sexiest Man of 2008, Hugh Jackman
Sexiest man of 2009, Johnny Depp
Sexiest man of 2010, Ryan Reynolds
Sexiest Man of 2011, Bradley Cooper
Sexiest Man of 2012, Channing Tatum
Sexiest Man of 2013, Adam Levine
Sexiest Man of 2014, Chris Hemsworth
Sexiest Man of 2015, David Beckham
Sexiest Man of 2016, Dwayne Johnson
Sexiest Man of 2017, Blake Shelton
Sexiest Man of 2018, Idris Elba
Sexiest Man of 2019, John Legend
Sexiest Man of 2020, Michael B.Jordan
Paul Rudd has been announced the Sexiest Man of 2021, and the internet went crazy
After the exam, Colbert told Rudd he “tested negative for sexy.” But as the actor began to walk away in apparent disappointment after thanking for the opportunity, the host (and a roomful of people dressed in white lab coats) began to clap.
“There’s nothing sexier than humility … and you passed!” Colbert said, “Paul, you’re the sexiest man alive.”
“I’m the sexiest man alive?!” Rudd couldn’t believe it. He covered his mouth before being crowned, given flowers and a beauty-pageant banner reading, “SEXIEST MAN ALIVE.”
