Mom Says Her Friend Who Babysits Her 3 Kids For Free Is “Poisoning” And “Starving” Them

Watching three kids is a lot of work. But when Reddit user Sea-Shirt was looking after her friend’s munchkins, the woman even found time to cook for them.
At the time, she had been a vegetarian for a decade and loved Indian food. So did the children. But when her friend learned about it, she just lost it.
Threatening Sea-Shirt with child protective services, the mom said that her kids need to have meat instead. So the Redditor made a post on the platform, asking everyone if what she did was, indeed, wrong.
Indian food is a vast constellation of culinary influences and traditions from all over Asia
Indian cuisine could be described as simple food that packs a flavorful punch, though interpretations on the “right” way to cook something can vary wildly even between neighbors.
While the country has a soft spot for sweets, Indian food is vegetable-forward, with plenty of vegetarian and even vegan options like okra bhajis, samosa, and dal.
The healthiness of it depends on the specific dishes and cooking methods involved. Many traditional recipes incorporate a variety of vegetables, legumes, and spices, offering a rich source of nutrients and antioxidants, however, some can be high in calories, saturated fats, and added sugars, especially if they involve deep frying or excessive use of ghee (clarified butter) and cream.
Local takeaways can damage its reputation
People, including the mother of the three children that the Redditor was looking after, might form a bad opinion of Indian food from local joints.
For example, a study of 280 takeaway samples from 36 outlets across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland revealed that they contained far more than an adult’s recommended daily calorie intake.
Researchers at the University of Ulster discovered that the average portion of peshwari naan bread contained 748 calories, while an average dish of tikka masala main course harbored 1,249 calories.
The starters which were tested contained one third of an adult’s total daily amount of salt, while eating a peshwari naan was like having a slice of cake, containing 168 percent of the recommended daily intake for saturated fat. Rice portions, meanwhile, were in general large enough for two people.
Dr. Cliodhna Foley-Nolan, director of human health and nutrition with the Safefood watchdog, said: “While traditional meals in India are low in fat, high in fibre and rich in fruit and vegetables, chefs here have adapted their recipes to suit local taste buds favoring foods high in fat and salt and serving bigger portions.”
As the post went viral, its author provided more information on what happened in the comments section, and most people said the accusations against her made no sense
