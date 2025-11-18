30 Times People Spotted Influencers And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

What wouldn’t a dedicated influencer do for a good photo op… Most times, the Internet idols are ready to sacrifice their comfort and even dignity for ‘the shot.’ What they might not realize is that they might be taking the dignity of the people around them down with them.
The IG page Influencers In The Wild is full of examples where people capture unaware social media stars taking pictures in some questionable positions. Today, the page has 5 million followers and even a board game! People have been spotting influencers in the wild and submitting them to the page since 2020.
#1 This Is Extremely Wholesome And Cute
Image source: influencersinthewild
#2 Welcome To Hollyweird
Image source: influencersinthewild
#3 💃🏻 Got 🐎
Image source: influencersinthewild
#4 This Could Not Have Gone Any Better
Image source: influencersinthewild
#5 Rich Men Of North Richmond Got Everybody Wildin
Image source: influencersinthewild
#6 Influencing Is A Dangerous Line Of Work
Image source: influencersinthewild
#7 This Is Just So Strange
Image source: influencersinthewild
#8 When Worlds Collide
Image source: influencersinthewild
#9 Banished To The Cave For All Eternity
Image source: influencersinthewild
#10 Fellas If She Makes You Do This On A First Date Wyd?
Image source: influencersinthewild
#11 Is It Too Late For Grinch Content?
Image source: influencersinthewild
#12 She’s Just Taking A Picture
Image source: influencersinthewild
#13 She’s Glitching Out, Eternally Stuck At 17% Rhythm
Image source: influencersinthewild
#14 Is He Nailing It? Like For Yes. Comment If You Have Zero Taste
Image source: influencersinthewild
#15 I Love Her Energy And Honestly I Salute Her For Sacrificing Her Toes To Frostbite To Keep The Masses Entertained
Image source: influencersinthewild
#16 I’m Not Hungry Anymore
Image source: influencersinthewild
#17 I’m Gonna Bring Caroline On Vacation She’s My Best Seat I Mean Friend
Image source: influencersinthewild
#18 One Is Pregnant. The Other One Is Tryna Get Pregnant. The Circle Of Life Is So Beautiful
Image source: influencersinthewild
#19 Security Really Said “Babe Lol Stop It”
Image source: influencersinthewild
#20 Straight To Jail
Image source: influencersinthewild
#21 You Can Tell He’s Been At This For A Minute
Image source: influencersinthewild
#22 His Capa Was Ditated Right Off Of His Head
Image source: influencersinthewild
#23 I’m The Guy In The Back
Image source: influencersinthewild
#24 Oh, And You Blend
Image source: influencersinthewild
#25 2023 Relationship Goals
Image source: influencersinthewild
#26 This Man Is The Real Star Of The Show
#27 How Else Are You Supposed To Pass The Time While Waiting For The Train?
Image source: influencersinthewild
#28 Gotta Get The Christmas Card Photoshoot In Before It Gets Too Cold
Image source: influencersinthewild
#29 Bottoms Up On Bottomless Mimosas, Bottoms Out On A Tabletop
Image source: influencersinthewild
#30 Me When I Get To The Airport Too Early
Image source: influencersinthewild
Follow Us