My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

by

I am a 25-year-old artist from Lithuania and I use everyday objects and food for my art. A few years ago, I started my food art series, named as a well-known hashtag on social media. Food erotica itself is an old term to define tasty and good-looking food that you can’t taste because it’s only photography or a video on the screen. I was encouraged to make it into a series with my main art subject—human. I found out it’s a perfect way to talk about the body without showing any real naked body parts. At that time, I experienced my own body transformation and it was my personal healing process (I gained and lost 22 kg).

I started by taking selfies in front of a mirror and cut out vegetables with photos on the side. The first artwork I shared on social media received many reactions, some of them naked selfies from strangers. I guess that they saw the possibility to show themselves in a very safe way—it’s just vegetables arranged in the right place. While developing this project, I received many messages with selfies. Some of them are in front of you. I know that all of the people who participated are very proud to be in the vegetable series.

More info: vaitkute.com | Instagram

#1 The First Artwork I Shared On Social Media That Received Many Reactions

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#2 Butter Pumpkin/Zucchini/Red Cabbage/Carrot/White Beets

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#3 Beetroot/Carrot/White Radish/Fennel/Butter Pumpkin

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#4 Beetroot/Carrot/White Radish/Butter Pumpkin/Fenell

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#5 Zucchini/White Raddish/Pumpkin/Red Cabbage

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#6 Peach/Black Tea/Hibiscus

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#7 Rooibos/Blueberry/Honey

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#8 Hot Sandwiches. Goat Cheese/Cucumber/Paprika/Carrot/Cheddar Cheese

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#9 Hot Sandwiches. Goat Cheese/Carrot/Red Cabbage/Cucumber

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#10 Green Tea/Mango/Chamomile

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#11 Butter Pumpkin/Beetroot/Carrot/ Zucchini/White Beets

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#12 Selfies I Received. Carrot/Zucchini/White Radish/Butter Pumpkin

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#13 Beetroot/Carrot/White Radish/Fennel/Butter Pumpkin

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#14 Beetroot/Carrot/White Radish/Fennel/Butter Pumpkin

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#15 Beetroot/Carrot/White Radish/Fennel/Butter Pumpkin

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#16 Cucumber/Butter Pumpkin/Cabbage/Calendar

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#17 Butter Pumpkin/Zucchini/Cucumber

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#18 Peach

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#19 Beetroot/Carrot/White Radish/Fennel/Butter Pumpkin

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#20 Selfies I Received. Black Tea/Lemon

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#21 Selfie With Green Tea And Citrus

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#22 Adam Lychee/Grape/Oolong

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#23 Beetroot/Carrot/White Radish/Fennel/Butter Pumpkin

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#24 Beetroot/Carrot/White Radish/Fennel/Butter Pumpkin

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#25 Selfies I Received. Cucumber/Zucchini/Carrot/Red Cabbage

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#26 Beetroot/Carrot/White Radish/Fennel/Butter Pumpkin

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#27 Selfies I Received. Butter Pumpkin/Chilli Pepper/Red Cabbage

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

#28 Selfies I Received. Carrot/Zucchini/White Radish/Butter Pumpkin

My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
1899 is Netflix's latest mystery show
1899: Why You Should Watch
3 min read
Dec, 16, 2022
My Friend Makes Miniature Notebooks That You Can Wear As A Library Around Your Neck
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Over 150 People Tried To Draw 10 Famous Logos From Memory, And The Results Are Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Parenthood
Parenthood Season 6 Review
3 min read
Jun, 1, 2015
Everything We Know about Upcoming Mutant Show “The Gifted”
3 min read
Jun, 23, 2017
My Photo Editing Project “Anthropomorphism” That Humanizes Animals And Animalizes Humans (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.