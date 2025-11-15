My 28 Food Art Pieces That Support Body Positivity

I am a 25-year-old artist from Lithuania and I use everyday objects and food for my art. A few years ago, I started my food art series, named as a well-known hashtag on social media. Food erotica itself is an old term to define tasty and good-looking food that you can’t taste because it’s only photography or a video on the screen. I was encouraged to make it into a series with my main art subject—human. I found out it’s a perfect way to talk about the body without showing any real naked body parts. At that time, I experienced my own body transformation and it was my personal healing process (I gained and lost 22 kg).
I started by taking selfies in front of a mirror and cut out vegetables with photos on the side. The first artwork I shared on social media received many reactions, some of them naked selfies from strangers. I guess that they saw the possibility to show themselves in a very safe way—it’s just vegetables arranged in the right place. While developing this project, I received many messages with selfies. Some of them are in front of you. I know that all of the people who participated are very proud to be in the vegetable series.
More info: vaitkute.com | Instagram
#1 The First Artwork I Shared On Social Media That Received Many Reactions
#2 Butter Pumpkin/Zucchini/Red Cabbage/Carrot/White Beets
#3 Beetroot/Carrot/White Radish/Fennel/Butter Pumpkin
#4 Beetroot/Carrot/White Radish/Butter Pumpkin/Fenell
#5 Zucchini/White Raddish/Pumpkin/Red Cabbage
#6 Peach/Black Tea/Hibiscus
#7 Rooibos/Blueberry/Honey
#8 Hot Sandwiches. Goat Cheese/Cucumber/Paprika/Carrot/Cheddar Cheese
#9 Hot Sandwiches. Goat Cheese/Carrot/Red Cabbage/Cucumber
#10 Green Tea/Mango/Chamomile
#11 Butter Pumpkin/Beetroot/Carrot/ Zucchini/White Beets
#12 Selfies I Received. Carrot/Zucchini/White Radish/Butter Pumpkin
#13 Beetroot/Carrot/White Radish/Fennel/Butter Pumpkin
#14 Beetroot/Carrot/White Radish/Fennel/Butter Pumpkin
#15 Beetroot/Carrot/White Radish/Fennel/Butter Pumpkin
#16 Cucumber/Butter Pumpkin/Cabbage/Calendar
#17 Butter Pumpkin/Zucchini/Cucumber
#18 Peach
#19 Beetroot/Carrot/White Radish/Fennel/Butter Pumpkin
#20 Selfies I Received. Black Tea/Lemon
#21 Selfie With Green Tea And Citrus
#22 Adam Lychee/Grape/Oolong
#23 Beetroot/Carrot/White Radish/Fennel/Butter Pumpkin
#24 Beetroot/Carrot/White Radish/Fennel/Butter Pumpkin
#25 Selfies I Received. Cucumber/Zucchini/Carrot/Red Cabbage
#26 Beetroot/Carrot/White Radish/Fennel/Butter Pumpkin
#27 Selfies I Received. Butter Pumpkin/Chilli Pepper/Red Cabbage
#28 Selfies I Received. Carrot/Zucchini/White Radish/Butter Pumpkin
Follow Us