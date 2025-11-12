I Deal With Social Anxiety Creating Surreal Self-Portraits

My name is Monica Lazăr, I live in Bucharest, Romania, and I discovered my passion for photography four years ago. From the beginning, photography was like the air so much-needed in those moments I felt like drowning. My social anxiety and the permanent lack of confidence made me an isolated person. I love spending time with other people, but this seems terribly hard for me, so I found another way to speak to them. Self-portraiture helped me to show others what is happening in my mind. More than this, the images that I create brought into my life my soul-mate. Now, we are a team. He helps me to take my shots, I then create the story in Photoshop. Every image is an emotion I experienced, a wish, or a fear I’m dealing with. Self-portraits became that other dimension I can live in, and I’m grateful for this.
