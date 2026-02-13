36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

People are often surprised to learn that the man behind those black and white images of a man with an impossibly chiseled jawline is real, but the truth is that throughout history, there have been individuals that look like they inspired the image of the Goliath who David took on.
So one netizen asked folks from around the world to share the coolest “Gigachad” image from their own country and people delivered. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and examples in the comments section down below.
#1 Serbia
Nikola Tesla
#2 Argentina
Fangio, 5 time world champion of F1 in 7 years with 4 teams.
#3 Sweden
Swedens current king, god bless him.
In the vast, ever-shifting landscape of internet culture, few faces, and even fewer jawlines, are as instantly recognizable as the man known to millions as Gigachad. He is the pinnacle of digital folklore, a monochromatic titan who seems to have been carved out of granite by the gods of aesthetics themselves.
While most memes have a shelf life shorter than a carton of milk, Gigachad has achieved a rare kind of immortality, evolving from a niche bodybuilding curiosity into a universal symbol of confidence, composure, and the ultimate “enjoyer” lifestyle. The story of how this hyper-masculine figure became the internet’s favorite son is a fascinating blend of high-concept photography, mysterious identity, and a surprisingly wholesome shift in how we celebrate our hobbies.
#4 Singapore
Mr. Lee Kuan Yew, Founding father of Singapore, father of all giga Chads
#5 Bulgaria
Dimitar Savatinov
#6 Canada
The Great Antonio, legendary Canadian strongman
The legend officially began around 2017, but its roots trace back to an art project called Sleek’n’Tears, helmed by photographer Krista Sudmalis. The project was designed to celebrate male beauty through a very specific, high-contrast, and stylized lens. Sudmalis created a series of images featuring a model named Ernest Khalimov, who was presented as the ultimate physical specimen.
#7 Romania
Vlad the Impaler – aka Dracula
#8 Estonia
George Hackenschmidt. Creator of the bench press and hack squat. Circa 1907
#9 Thailand
According to the Know Your Meme entry on Gigachad, these photos first started gaining traction on fitness forums and image boards like 4chan. Users were instantly captivated, though many were skeptical. Was he a real human being, or was he a masterpiece of digital manipulation? The debate over Khalimov’s existence only added to the mystique. Whether he is a real person or a digitally enhanced avatar for Sudmalis’s artistic vision, the character of Gigachad took on a life of his own, independent of his creator.
#10 United States Of America
#11 France
The Wurst guy in WW1
#12 Argentina
Hernán Drago
The meme really hit its stride when it moved away from just being a picture of a very muscular man and transformed into a character study. By 2020, the internet had paired the image of Gigachad with the song “Can You Feel My Heart” by the British rock band Bring Me The Horizon. The dramatic, pulsating rhythm of the track became the unofficial anthem for the “Average Fan vs. Average Enjoyer” meme format.
#13 South Korea
Ma Dong-Seok
Tho actually he’s American….lol US citizen without Korean citizenship
#14 Spain
Julito, he is probably your dad too.
#15 Wales
Sir David Attenborough
This is where the magic happened. On one side of the screen, you would see a frantic, high-pitched video of someone complaining about a trivial detail in a video game or movie, the “Average Fan.” On the other side, you would see the calm, silent, and incredibly chiseled Gigachad representing the “Average Enjoyer.” The joke was simple: while others argue and stress over the “correct” way to like something, the Gigachad simply exists, peacefully enjoying whatever he likes without seeking validation.
#16 Mexico
This little lady Frida saved dozens of lives when the 2017 earthquake struck.
#17 Canada
Terry Fox
#18 Italy
Bud Spencer (real name Carlo Pedersoli) , he’s a legend in Italy.
What makes Gigachad so enduring is this transition from a joke about physical perfection to a celebration of inner peace. In the early days, the “Chad” archetype was often seen as a bit of a bully or an arrogant “jock” figure. However, the “Giga” version of the meme turned that on its head.
#19 Denmark
Peter Freuchen, polar explorer and aura farmer
#20 Australia
#21 Serbia
Students’ quiet protests in Serbia — quiet, calm strength. As a 53-year-old man, I can honestly say that, after a lifetime, I see a better future for my country.
The modern Gigachad is polite, supportive, and unbothered. He represents a kind of aspirational confidence where you don’t need to put others down to feel good about yourself. This wholesome turn is best seen on platforms like the official Sleek’n’Tears Instagram, where the comments are often filled with people jokingly thanking “Ernest” for giving them the courage to eat their vegetables or be kind to their neighbors.
#22 Greece
Manolis Bikakis, a Greek commando and hero of the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus
#23 India
General Field Marshall Manekshaw. Once ordered to step into war in 1971 against Pakistan committing a crimes against the Bengalis in then East Pakistan – bluntly answered the then Prime Minster : “I guarantee you victory if you will let me decide the time and manner of the war” He then led and won in a mere 13 days, captured 93,000 POWs and Bangladesh was born.
#24 Thailand
Moo Deng
It is a rare example of a meme that started in a somewhat cynical corner of the web and blossomed into a genuine, if ironic, source of motivation. Even the mystery of Ernest Khalimov himself has been handled with incredible grace. On the rare occasions the “model” has responded to the fame, the messages have been humble and kind, thanking the world for the support while remaining largely out of the spotlight.
#25 United States Of America
Harriet Tubman. She served as a scout, spy, and nurse for the Union Army during the American Civil War.
#26 Ireland
Miggledy aka Michael Daniel Higgins. Served as the president of Ireland from November 2011 to November 2025
#27 Czech Republic
Our president Petr Pavel
This distance from the camera only makes the meme stronger, because he isn’t constantly trying to sell us something or “clout chase,” he remains a blank canvas for our collective imagination. He is the digital equivalent of a tall tale, a Paul Bunyan for the social media age. He doesn’t need to speak, his chin does all the talking for him.
#28 Belgium
Jean-Claude Van Damme is pretty based in Belgium
#29 Brazil
Father Marcelo Rossi. He’s going to go straight to hell to fight Satan himself
#30 Netherlands
Bas Rutten. A pioneer of early mma.
Today, the Gigachad exists in the hall of fame of internet culture, sitting alongside greats like Doge or Hide the Pain Harold. He reminds us that while we might not all have a jawline that can cut glass, we can all strive to have the quiet, unshakable confidence of an “Average Enjoyer.” In a world that often feels loud and chaotic, there is something deeply comforting about a monochromatic man who just wants you to be your best self.
#31 Turkey
Two ottoman wrestlers in New York for a wrestling competition in 1909
#32 France
Sébastien Chabal, an absolute legend from French Rugby
#33 United Kingdom
Geoff Capes, superstar of the Worlds Stronges Man and always seemed like a very chill guy. Budgie fancier. Passed in 2024.
#34 Ireland
Undisputed fear is fearr
#35 Denmark
Mads Mikkelsen
#36 Vietnam
Blew up over 300 US millitary vehcile, 3 helicopter and 1 fighter jet and wiping out nearly 300 US Soldiers
