36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

by

People are often surprised to learn that the man behind those black and white images of a man with an impossibly chiseled jawline is real, but the truth is that throughout history, there have been individuals that look like they inspired the image of the Goliath who David took on.

So one netizen asked folks from around the world to share the coolest “Gigachad” image from their own country and people delivered. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and examples in the comments section down below.

#1 Serbia

Nikola Tesla

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: hampa032

#2 Argentina

Fangio, 5 time world champion of F1 in 7 years with 4 teams.

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: Extra-Currency5135

#3 Sweden

Swedens current king, god bless him.

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: PeopleCallMeSimon

In the vast, ever-shifting landscape of internet culture, few faces, and even fewer jawlines, are as instantly recognizable as the man known to millions as Gigachad. He is the pinnacle of digital folklore, a monochromatic titan who seems to have been carved out of granite by the gods of aesthetics themselves.

While most memes have a shelf life shorter than a carton of milk, Gigachad has achieved a rare kind of immortality, evolving from a niche bodybuilding curiosity into a universal symbol of confidence, composure, and the ultimate “enjoyer” lifestyle. The story of how this hyper-masculine figure became the internet’s favorite son is a fascinating blend of high-concept photography, mysterious identity, and a surprisingly wholesome shift in how we celebrate our hobbies.

#4 Singapore

Mr. Lee Kuan Yew, Founding father of Singapore, father of all giga Chads

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: Fabulous_Ranger1627

#5 Bulgaria

Dimitar Savatinov

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: flioink

#6 Canada

The Great Antonio, legendary Canadian strongman

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: Careless_Wishbone_69

The legend officially began around 2017, but its roots trace back to an art project called Sleek’n’Tears, helmed by photographer Krista Sudmalis. The project was designed to celebrate male beauty through a very specific, high-contrast, and stylized lens. Sudmalis created a series of images featuring a model named Ernest Khalimov, who was presented as the ultimate physical specimen.

#7 Romania

Vlad the Impaler – aka Dracula

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: SneakyTheSnail

#8 Estonia

George Hackenschmidt. Creator of the bench press and hack squat. Circa 1907

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: Otaku_Goji

#9 Thailand

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: greenscap

According to the Know Your Meme entry on Gigachad, these photos first started gaining traction on fitness forums and image boards like 4chan. Users were instantly captivated, though many were skeptical. Was he a real human being, or was he a masterpiece of digital manipulation? The debate over Khalimov’s existence only added to the mystique. Whether he is a real person or a digitally enhanced avatar for Sudmalis’s artistic vision, the character of Gigachad took on a life of his own, independent of his creator.

#10 United States Of America

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: TheNewGirl1987

#11 France

The Wurst guy in WW1

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: FALMER_DRUG_DEALER

#12 Argentina

Hernán Drago

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: Impressive-Error6029

The meme really hit its stride when it moved away from just being a picture of a very muscular man and transformed into a character study. By 2020, the internet had paired the image of Gigachad with the song “Can You Feel My Heart” by the British rock band Bring Me The Horizon. The dramatic, pulsating rhythm of the track became the unofficial anthem for the “Average Fan vs. Average Enjoyer” meme format.

#13 South Korea

Ma Dong-Seok

Tho actually he’s American….lol US citizen without Korean citizenship

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: tab_tab_tabby

#14 Spain

Julito, he is probably your dad too.

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: olinsem

#15 Wales

Sir David Attenborough

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: MrNightmare23

This is where the magic happened. On one side of the screen, you would see a frantic, high-pitched video of someone complaining about a trivial detail in a video game or movie, the “Average Fan.” On the other side, you would see the calm, silent, and incredibly chiseled Gigachad representing the “Average Enjoyer.” The joke was simple: while others argue and stress over the “correct” way to like something, the Gigachad simply exists, peacefully enjoying whatever he likes without seeking validation.

#16 Mexico

This little lady Frida saved dozens of lives when the 2017 earthquake struck.

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: DazPrezz_

#17 Canada

Terry Fox

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: 1SkepticCheese

#18 Italy

Bud Spencer (real name Carlo Pedersoli) , he’s a legend in Italy.

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: Neither-Sale-4132

What makes Gigachad so enduring is this transition from a joke about physical perfection to a celebration of inner peace. In the early days, the “Chad” archetype was often seen as a bit of a bully or an arrogant “jock” figure. However, the “Giga” version of the meme turned that on its head.

#19 Denmark

Peter Freuchen, polar explorer and aura farmer

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: Barl3000

#20 Australia

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: Non-NewtonianSnake

#21 Serbia

Students’ quiet protests in Serbia — quiet, calm strength. As a 53-year-old man, I can honestly say that, after a lifetime, I see a better future for my country.

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: ljubomirkarajovic

The modern Gigachad is polite, supportive, and unbothered. He represents a kind of aspirational confidence where you don’t need to put others down to feel good about yourself. This wholesome turn is best seen on platforms like the official Sleek’n’Tears Instagram, where the comments are often filled with people jokingly thanking “Ernest” for giving them the courage to eat their vegetables or be kind to their neighbors.

#22 Greece

Manolis Bikakis, a Greek commando and hero of the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: TROLL_DOLPHIN

#23 India

General Field Marshall Manekshaw. Once ordered to step into war in 1971 against Pakistan committing a crimes against the Bengalis in then East Pakistan – bluntly answered the then Prime Minster : “I guarantee you victory if you will let me decide the time and manner of the war” He then led and won in a mere 13 days, captured 93,000 POWs and Bangladesh was born.

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: Content_Bill6868

#24 Thailand

Moo Deng

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: jaabbb

It is a rare example of a meme that started in a somewhat cynical corner of the web and blossomed into a genuine, if ironic, source of motivation. Even the mystery of Ernest Khalimov himself has been handled with incredible grace. On the rare occasions the “model” has responded to the fame, the messages have been humble and kind, thanking the world for the support while remaining largely out of the spotlight.

#25 United States Of America

Harriet Tubman. She served as a scout, spy, and nurse for the Union Army during the American Civil War.

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: ManEatingMink

#26 Ireland

Miggledy aka Michael Daniel Higgins. Served as the president of Ireland from November 2011 to November 2025

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: cigarettejesus

#27 Czech Republic

Our president Petr Pavel

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: BeatInteresting6979

This distance from the camera only makes the meme stronger, because he isn’t constantly trying to sell us something or “clout chase,” he remains a blank canvas for our collective imagination. He is the digital equivalent of a tall tale, a Paul Bunyan for the social media age. He doesn’t need to speak, his chin does all the talking for him.

#28 Belgium

Jean-Claude Van Damme is pretty based in Belgium

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: Bubus1918

#29 Brazil

Father Marcelo Rossi. He’s going to go straight to hell to fight Satan himself

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: DeepBluePacificWaves

#30 Netherlands

Bas Rutten. A pioneer of early mma.

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: MajesticNectarine204

Today, the Gigachad exists in the hall of fame of internet culture, sitting alongside greats like Doge or Hide the Pain Harold. He reminds us that while we might not all have a jawline that can cut glass, we can all strive to have the quiet, unshakable confidence of an “Average Enjoyer.” In a world that often feels loud and chaotic, there is something deeply comforting about a monochromatic man who just wants you to be your best self.

#31 Turkey

Two ottoman wrestlers in New York for a wrestling competition in 1909

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: Friedrich_Dork

#32 France

Sébastien Chabal, an absolute legend from French Rugby

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: MysteriousMouse812

#33 United Kingdom

Geoff Capes, superstar of the Worlds Stronges Man and always seemed like a very chill guy. Budgie fancier. Passed in 2024.

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: Automatedluxury

#34 Ireland

Undisputed fear is fearr

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: uisceuisceuisce

#35 Denmark

Mads Mikkelsen

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: Bufferzz

#36 Vietnam

Blew up over 300 US millitary vehcile, 3 helicopter and 1 fighter jet and wiping out nearly 300 US Soldiers

36 “Gigachads” That Everyone Knows And Admires In Their Countries

Image source: marcodapolo7

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
21 Actors Who Were De-Aged Using Digital Technology To Look Younger On Screen
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Woman Airs Family’s Dirty Laundry After Being Blasted For Not Showing Up To A Graduation Party She Had No Idea About
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
My Portraits Of The 7 Deadly Sins
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
50 Hilarious Christmas Memes
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Couple Flies Home With Newly Adopted Baby And Passengers Decide To Throw Them An Impromptu Baby Shower
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Best Lost Characters From Each Season of the Show
3 min read
Nov, 4, 2014