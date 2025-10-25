“Absolute Tragedy”: Fans Question Selena Gomez’s New ‘Voldemort’ Look Amid Botox Rumors

Selena Gomez has landed in hot water yet again after facing backlash for her latest music video, In The Dark.
The three-minute track was released on YouTube on October 23 (Thursday) as part of the Nobody Wants This Season 2 soundtrack.
Social media users ripped apart the singer’s new look, accusing the pop icon of going overboard with facial transformations.
“Oh my god, someone tell her to slow down with the Sculptra because at this point it’s like malpractice,” wrote one critic.
The newly married star released the new music video from the hit Netflix series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody
In the video, Selena can be seen wearing a black leotard, a two-piece, and a glossy leather jacket, with visuals seemingly inspired by ’80s music.
Directed by Luke Orlando, the video has already racked up over 1.5 million views and 166k likes on YouTube.
Selena had previously teased the song on Instagram with a post featuring a steamy image of herself in a black bodysuit from the music video.
She captioned it, “‘In The Dark’ is out now. This is just a little nostalgia droplet, and I hope you love it.”
While many fans were thrilled about the new visuals, some netizens zeroed in on Gomez’s face, sparking speculation about excessive use of Botox and fillers.
One user, Allie Voss, reshared an X post originally shared by a popular Gomez fan account, @selenagomezbil.
Social media sleuths accused Selena Gomez of getting fillers that have completely changed her face
The original post featured a side-by-side collage of two screenshots of the 33-year-old from the new video, captioned, “Selena Gomez looks stunning for the ‘In The Dark’ music video.”
However, Allie strongly disagreed with the sentiment, writing on her own account, “Fillers are a PLAGUE. What are people doing to their faces??”
She also doubled down in the comments, adding, “It’s so bad.”
Another user echoed her views, noting that she was 40, seven years older than Gomez, yet found it difficult to gauge the Emilia Perez star’s age because the fillers allegedly made her “look so much older.”
In July last year, a plastic surgeon dubbed Marissa the PA on TikTok made comments about Selena’s physical appearance, originally shared in April 2023, which later caught the singer’s attention.
In the video, Marissa admitted, “I literally have no idea what she has gotten done.”
The Wizards of Waverly Place alum has previously confirmed her use of Botox but has dodged speculations about fillers
However, a displeased Gomez responded directly, writing, “Honestly I hate this. I was on stripes because of flare up(s). I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone.”
While she confirmed her Botox use, she made no mention of fillers.
Although the majority criticized Selena under Allie’s X post, others defended her, attributing the change in her appearance to a condition called “moon face,” a side effect of heavy medications often prescribed for lupus, a condition Gomez struggles with.
Lupus is a life-threatening chronic autoimmune disease, and due to its medical complications, Selena underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, donated by actress Francia Raisa.
“She’s on anti-rejection d**gs for her kidney transplant, plus meds for lupus. Be a loving human, she has serious health issues. You wouldn’t want us picking your appearance apart. Don’t be wretched people,” expressed one user.
Another added, “I don’t think this is all fillers – she’s sick, has lupus i believe? which comes with puffiness and moon-like inflammation.”
Some fans defended Gomez against the backlash, citing her struggles with lupus and the side effects of the medications
“Moon face” is a condition where the face appears rounder, resembling a natural satellite.
It’s a common side effect of corticosteroid medications used to treat autoimmune conditions, leading to fluid retention and fat redistribution in the face.
Just a week before the latest filler drama, while attending the Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C., Gomez emphasized the importance of embracing her own “natural beauty,” saying that if she ever considered changing anything surgically, she’d be honest about it.
“I’m as real as I can be… I’ll tell you all the things that are photoshopped. I’ll tell you where I got Botox. The goal is to be remembered for what I’ve done for people.”
She further highlighted that Rare Beauty doesn’t ‘use models” for its promotions, but instead features everyday people who haven’t undergone cosmetic procedures.
“We use people [in our campaigns] who feel like they could be your best friend. So many brands have been doing this. It’s not just us… It makes me really proud.”
Selena once criticized “skinny models sick figure” while recently advocating for “natural beauty”
The message struck some as ironic, given Selena’s own admission of Botox use.
One user criticized the business mogul, writing, “Advocating for ‘natural beauty’ for normies while you use luxury cosmetic treatments, fillers, botox, lasers, and god knows what else — what a complete joke.”
Another accused Gomez of lying, pointing out that, according to models.com, one of the faces in the brand’s campaign, Sarita Fernandez, is a professional model signed to agencies like Muse Management in New York and Photogenics LA in Los Angeles.
“She’s such a liar because these are models signed to modeling agencies. She just doesn’t recognise them as models because they don’t fit her narrow idea of what models look like. Weirdo.”
Yet another highlighted the “insecurity” Gomez displayed in the past when commenting on models, calling them a “sick figure.”
On TikTok, Selena had written, “This makes me sick… I don’t care that I don’t look like a sick figure. I don’t have that body. End of story. No I am NOT victim. I am just human.”
“How tf does she check her mirror and think ‘yeah, I need more filler,’” wrote one user
