Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband

Every relationship has its ups and downs. It’s inevitable, really. But sometimes, those difficulties become a pattern, and what once seemed like a rough patch can start to look a whole lot more toxic. And when someone decides it’s time to leave, things can get complicated—especially if their partner isn’t willing to let them go quietly.
That’s something this woman would come to discover well into her 17-year marriage. After her husband had a falling-out with his family, she says he changed, and their relationship became increasingly hostile. When she tried to separate and file for divorce, she says he made it clear that leaving would make her life very difficult. So she began quietly planning an exit for herself and her autistic son. Then, some strange things happening on her laptop raised unsettling questions about just how private her plans really were.
This woman’s husband of 17 years had become increasingly hostile toward her
drobotdean / Magnific (not the actual photo)
She knew she’d need to leave him quietly—but then she made a disturbing discovery on her laptop
drobotdean / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
In an edit, the poster clarified a few details, adding that her and her son’s safety was the “bigger issue”
Commenters offered advice, while the poster’s responses shed more light on the situation
The poster returned four days later with a disturbing update
Commenters had plenty more advice for the poster following the incident
Some called it an outright attempt by the husband to bait the poster
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