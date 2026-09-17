Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband

by

Every relationship has its ups and downs. It’s inevitable, really. But sometimes, those difficulties become a pattern, and what once seemed like a rough patch can start to look a whole lot more toxic. And when someone decides it’s time to leave, things can get complicated—especially if their partner isn’t willing to let them go quietly.

That’s something this woman would come to discover well into her 17-year marriage. After her husband had a falling-out with his family, she says he changed, and their relationship became increasingly hostile. When she tried to separate and file for divorce, she says he made it clear that leaving would make her life very difficult. So she began quietly planning an exit for herself and her autistic son. Then, some strange things happening on her laptop raised unsettling questions about just how private her plans really were.

This woman’s husband of 17 years had become increasingly hostile toward her

Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband

drobotdean / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband

She knew she’d need to leave him quietly—but then she made a disturbing discovery on her laptop

Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband

drobotdean / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband

Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband

In an edit, the poster clarified a few details, adding that her and her son’s safety was the “bigger issue”

Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband

Old_Canary_3329

Commenters offered advice, while the poster’s responses shed more light on the situation

Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband

The poster returned four days later with a disturbing update

Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband

Old_Canary_3329

Commenters had plenty more advice for the poster following the incident

Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband

Some called it an outright attempt by the husband to bait the poster

Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband
Woman Finds A Suspicious Software In Her Laptop After She Starts Planning To Leave Controlling Husband

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Lindsey Vonn May Face Leg Loss After Horrific Winter Olympics Crash
3 min read
Feb, 13, 2026
Elevated Bus That Drives Above Traffic Jams
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
MacGyver
MacGyver Season Finale Review: Murdoc Strikes Back
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2017
Guy Is At His Breaking Point With Clumsy Girlfriend Who Keeps Destroying His Stuff
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2025
Can Dogs Eat Cherries? Everything You Need to Know
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 10-August-2026
3 min read
Aug, 10, 2026