This Ridiculously Photogenic Baby Seal Will Steal Your Heart

People definitely have a fascination with baby animals. Be they kitties or puppies, it’s hard to find a person who wouldn’t “aww” at photos or videos of small animals. And while cats and dogs are the dominating kinds on the internet, other animals manage to steal the spotlight every now and then. This time, it’s an adorable seal pup who caught everyone’s attention.
Photographer Johan Siggeson was out at the iconic Horsey beach in Norfolk when he came across this cute specimen. “It was an amazing experience to spend time with these seals. We had some horrible weather the first days with rain, hail, and wind,” the photographer detailed his experience. Lucky for us all, Siggeson snapped some lovely shots of the seal, playfully waving at the camera, and it melted just about everyone’s hearts.
This adorable seal pup was spotted at Horsey beach in Norfolk
Image credits: JOHAN SIGGESSON / Caters News
It is not rare to see seals sunbathing in the winter months on the east coast of the UK, but this little fella was definitely offering something more to anyone fond of seal spotting. The animal featured in the photographs is a common seal, also known as a harbor seal.
Image credits: JOHAN SIGGESSON / Caters News
Common seals come to shore to give birth around November-January, which means that those who enjoy seal spotting can definitely see plenty of them during that time.
Image credits: JOHAN SIGGESSON / Caters News
North of Horsey beach is the Blakeney Point nature reserve, which offers refuge to Common and Grey seals. With more than 3,000 pups born each year, Blakeney Point has the largest seal colony in England.
Here’s how people on the internet reacted to the images
