Cars: you can love them, you can hate them, but you can’t deny their overwhelming prevalence in the world. And while some of us are so used to it, we don’t really pay attention to it anymore, others are getting increasingly furious.

If you’re also getting annoyed by oversized pickup trucks, this online anti-car community welcomes all car-hating folk with open arms, and so far, they have over 400k members. It’s a safe space to vent about insane traffic, car-focused city design, poor public transit infrastructure, and the lack of green and community areas.

The car-free movement idea in general is quite big these days. It is supported by many urban planners, environmentalists, social activists, and transportation engineers. They advocate for walkable cities, mixed-use buildings, high density housing, and accessible public transportation.

To get some firsthand insight, we spoke to Paul Stout, a graduate student of urban design who gained a following on TikTok because of his videos explaining it. But before we get into the nitty gritty of things, check out this collection of some of the most infuriating instances of car dominance and some of the most beautiful examples of how it could be different.

#1 Religious Freedom, Daytime Drag, And Robust Public Transportation

Image source: Light_A_Match

#2 Nice Summary Of This Sub I Guess

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: PrimEverDream

#3 This Awful Space Between Two Kindergardens In My Neighborhood Got The Ultimate Car-Free Makeover. Copenhagen, Denmark

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: thekimse

#4 Carbrain Andrew Tate Taunts Greta Thunberg On Twitter. Greta Doesn’t Hold Back In Her Response

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: frontendben

#5 F**k The Cato Institute

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: gruenes_licht

#6 I Love Me Some Grassy Trams

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: Fried_out_Kombi

#7 Found On Insta, Thought It Fit Well Here

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: JackalHides

#8 More Of This Please

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: ABetterOttawa

#9 Over 70 Years Later And We Still Widen Roads

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: urbanthoughts11

#10 Just Go For A Walk, You’ll Feel Better, I Promise

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: SaxManSteve

#11 Infrastructure Is Too Expensive

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: nalc

#12 Pinterest Randomly Reminded Me That Cars Have More Rights Than Humans Sometimes

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: bememorablepro

#13 Yet Another Person Realizing What‘S Good

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: juanbuis

#14 Good Planning

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: ellulie_

#15 F**k These Cars A Little Less

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: horrible_bug

#16 I Know It’s An Old Tweet. I Don’t Know If This Is A Repost. I Just Think People Here Will Like Something Like This

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: MJ_Cycles

#17 Height Of Folly (By Jen Sorensen)

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: geensoelaas

#18 The Public Train I Take To Go To Work Has A Self Service Coffee Station

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: candycane7

#19 Helicopters Exist Also

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: KitsapEric

#20 Is “Trunk Or Treat” Real And Because Of Non-Walkable Communities?

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: Qagggy

#21 I’m Convinced A Lot Of People Wouldn’t See Something Wrong With This

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: simongerman600

#22 How Is This Legal?

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: unroja

#23 American Exceptionalism

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: unroja

#24 Cool Idea? (Cannot Stand Carbrains In The Replies)

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: cubsfan012512

#25 Everything Must Be Sacrificed For The Car

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: tomflood1

#26 New vs. Old Mini Cooper

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: unroja

#27 Terrifying

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: Lass1k

#28 Magic Parking Lot

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: the_transit_guy

#29 6 Hour Line Of 14 Lane Traffic At Burning Man

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: Remarkable-Mouse-206

#30 My City (Ottawa, Canada) Removing A Pedestrianized Street In Favour Of Cars

30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia

Image source: ABetterOttawa

