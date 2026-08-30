Scott Wolf’s Wife Kelley Reveals Life-Changing Diagnosis Behind ‘Nightmare,’ Issues Emotional Apology To Actor

When Party of Five actor Scott Wolf announced his separation from Kelley, his wife of 20 years, in June 2025, fans were heartbroken to see what seemed like the end of another longstanding Hollywood romance.
The situation became even more concerning when Scott was granted temporary sole custody of their three children while Kelley was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold.
Now, a little more than a year after the ordeal, Kelley has opened up about the toll her struggles took on her family and loved ones while offering Scott a heartfelt apology for putting him through a “nightmare.”
The Graveyard Shift alum revealed that she was recently diagnosed with breakthrough “d**g-induced mania with psychosis.”
Kelley Wolf apologized to estranged husband Scott in a lengthy Instagram post
Kelley shared an 11-part Instagram post on Friday, August 28, detailing how her deteriorating mental health had, at one point, left her convinced she was “in the CIA” and “running for President.”
She added: “I felt like my brain had been hijacked and the world was moving at the speed of a freight train.”
The actress, author and life coach then addressed the brunt Scott had to bear amid her crisis.
“It was brutal and wouldn’t even fly in a movie script,” she said.
Acknowledging that the things she “said, wrote and posted” about him caused him “profound harm” and “were not based in truth or reality,” Kelley said she was “so sorry.”
She continued: “My brain turned on me. In my illness, I made accusations and did things that made me suffer. I have spent my life believing in love, hope, kindness, and compassion. [But] what I became was the opposite: Cruel, vicious, and mean.”
According to Kelley, she was diagnosed with mania and psychosis after “a year of working with incredible doctors, therapists, psychologists, and healers.”
One of Kelley’s actions that hurt Scott the most was leaking his phone number on social media, which resulted in a judge granting him a temporary protective order against her.
Kelley thanked her estranged husband and children for “never” giving up on her
“[To] Scott and my kids, there won’t be a day that I don’t thank God for you. Causing you pain and being the reason you suffered will haunt me for the rest of my life,” she stated.
She again apologized for causing them heartbreak while acknowledging that it was her responsibility to protect and honor them, as well as keep them safe, before adding that she owes them her life.
They fought “like hell” until they landed her in “safe harbor,” she shared.
“You never gave up on me.”
Kelley pledged to “work hard” on herself moving ahead and use the life she has now to “pay it forward” and “never give up on the power of love.”
She also apologized to her friends and the Park City, Utah, community for the turmoil
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Kelley was first placed on a psychiatric hold at a Utah hospital after a friend requested a wellness check.
She was later arrested again over alleged online harassment and doxxing of friends and family members.
Their town, however, stood by her family’s side, for which she expressed gratitude in her post.
“Hurting you was like burning down my house,” she said.
“Thank you for loving our family and continuing to prove why this is a place where we found the meaning of home.”
“I’m sorry. Your grace has humbled me,” Kelley concluded.
Scott and Kelley appear to be back on good terms, with the actor publicly supporting her as she revealed her diagnosis
Kelley tagged Scott in the emotional statement she posted, and he did not hesitate to respond.
The Doc star left five red heart emojis in the comments section.
The pair’s amicable relationship despite their ongoing divorce was also put on display earlier this year when they took a family trip to Universal Studios.
Posting pictures from the outing in a shared Instagram post, they wrote, “Healing.”
Donato Sardella/WireImage for Harrison & Shriftman
In March, Scott addressed the reunion in an interview with People, saying, “While I would never have wanted anything to have been made public, I guess it just felt like our family deserved to have things not just sit in some kind of awful dark place in terms of perception.”
Scott further affirmed his commitment to his family in his statement.
“I love all of those four people and all of those four people love each other. And that’s really what matters the most,” he said.
“It takes a big person to come back and apologize,” a netizen said about Kelley
Follow Us