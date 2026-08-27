Kim Petras: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Kim Petras
August 27, 1992
Cologne, Germany
34 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Kim Petras?
Kim Petras is a German singer and songwriter known for her vibrant, high-energy pop music. Her infectious hooks and bold aesthetic have carved a unique space in the contemporary music scene.
Petras’s breakout moment arrived with the chart-topping single “Unholy” alongside Sam Smith. This collaboration secured her a Grammy Award and propelled her to global recognition.
Early Life and Education
Born in Cologne, Germany, Kim Petras was raised in Uckerath, North Rhine-Westphalia, where her architect father, Lutz Petras, and dancer mother, Konni Petras, supported her early identification as female. She began hormone therapy at age twelve.
By age sixteen, Petras underwent gender confirmation surgery, becoming one of the youngest individuals to do so. She also began writing songs during her early teens, teaching herself English by watching YouTube videos.
Notable Relationships
Kim Petras has largely kept her romantic life private in recent years, focusing on her burgeoning music career. She has stated that success leaves little time for a serious love life.
Petras has no publicly known children and remains single, prioritizing her artistic endeavors and global touring schedule.
Career Highlights
Kim Petras achieved a significant breakthrough with the global hit single “Unholy,” a collaboration with Sam Smith. This track not only topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart but also earned her a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
Beyond her chart success, Petras has cultivated an influential presence through independent releases under her BunHead Records imprint before signing with Republic Records. Her career also includes appearances at major events like the MTV Video Music Awards.
Signature Quote
“I want my music to be for everyone who feels like an outsider.”
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