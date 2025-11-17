I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

by

Hello, my name is Olivier. I am 43 years old and I am from France. Back in the day, I was an aquarium enthusiast with 42 aquariums all filled with freshwater shrimp, and I bought my first camera without knowing what was going to happen 12 years later. After five years of photographing the contents of my aquariums, a photographer friend took my head out of the water and explained to me that there was a multitude of other things to photograph. Basically attracted by the world of the very small, I practiced macro photography with insects, flowers, and mushrooms.

Then I became greedy to discover the many facets of photography. It was then that I tried my hand at various style exercises: compositing, high speed, studio, then two years doing urbex in a few countries. Enriched by all my experiences, I returned to the macro but in an artistic way.

If you would like to see my other works posted on Bored Panda, you can click here and here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | naskaphotographie.fr | flickr.com

#1

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#2

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#3

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#4

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#5

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#6

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#7

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#8

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#9

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#10

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#11

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#12

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#13

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#14

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#15

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#16

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#17

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#18

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#19

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#20

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#21

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#22

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#23

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#24

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#25

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#26

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#27

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#28

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#29

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

#30

I Took 30 Photographs Capturing The Whimsical Side Of Dogs

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Crazy Fan Theory About The Boys Season 2
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2020
Supernatural Sam and Dean
Supernatural: Five Reasons Why Dean is Better Than Sam
3 min read
Jul, 9, 2019
It’s LOST Day – At Last « TVOvermind
3 min read
Feb, 2, 2010
Why Go Outside When You Can Laugh At These 120 Earth Day Jokes 🌎
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Fondest Memory Of Music? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Yorkie In The Cock-Pit Of A Boeing 747
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.