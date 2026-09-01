Scott Speedman: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Scott Speedman
September 1, 1975
Hammersmith, London, England
51 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Scott Speedman?
Canadian actor Robert Scott Speedman possesses a distinctive intensity and adaptable presence across diverse roles. He transitioned from a promising swimming career to become a recognizable face in television and film, known for his compelling performances.
His breakout moment came with the hit television drama Felicity, where he captivated audiences as the brooding college student Ben Covington. This role swiftly established Speedman as a notable talent in Hollywood.
Early Life and Education
Born in London, England, Robert Scott Speedman moved with his family to Toronto, Canada, at age four. His mother, Mary Campbell, was an Olympic athlete, and Speedman initially pursued a competitive swimming career, even competing in the 1992 Olympic trials.
A neck injury ended his swimming aspirations, leading him to Earl Haig Secondary School and later the University of Toronto and York University to study acting.
Notable Relationships
Robert Scott Speedman is currently engaged to swimwear designer Lindsay Rae Hofmann, with whom he shares a daughter. The couple’s relationship became public in recent years, leading to their engagement in June 2023.
Earlier in his career, Speedman was publicly linked to his Felicity co-star Keri Russell. He and Hofmann welcomed their daughter, Lucia, in October 2021.
Career Highlights
Robert Scott Speedman is widely recognized for his portrayal of Ben Covington in the popular WB series Felicity, a role that earned him significant acclaim and a Teen Choice Award nomination.
He further cemented his status with the Underworld film franchise, starring as Lycan-Vampire hybrid Michael Corvin, showcasing his versatility in action-horror. Speedman has also taken on diverse roles in films like The Strangers and Dark Blue, and more recently, in television series such as Animal Kingdom and Grey’s Anatomy.
Signature Quote
“You play a lot of characters where all it’s about is being charismatic, or how winning you are.”
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