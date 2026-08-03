Scott Eastwood Exposes ‘Psychopath’ A-Lister Co-Star A Decade After Their Tense On-Set Confrontation

David Ayer’s Fury remains memorable not only for its gritty portrayal of World War II but also for the off-screen dynamics among its star-studded cast.
Since the film’s release in 2014, a lot has been said about the clash between Scott Eastwood and Shia LaBeouf, with tensions allegedly escalating to the point where Brad Pitt had to step in as a peacemaker.
Now, more than a decade later, Eastwood has shared a firsthand account on the matter, while labeling LaBeouf a “psychopath.”
LaBeouf had previously attracted attention during the filming of Lawless, where his turbulent relationship with co-star Tom Hardy also made headlines.
Scott Eastwood has opened up about his fallout with Shia LaBeouf
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Eastwood played Sgt. Miles in the period piece, while LaBeouf appeared as tank gunner Boyd “Bible” Swan.
The latter, according to Eastwood’s Monday, August 3 appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, “pulled out his tooth” and “cut himself” in order to make his character’s wounds look more realistic.
Eastwood recalled what he thought upon seeing how his co-star was conducting himself.
“I remember thinking, ‘Okay, this guy’s crazy. I’m just going to keep clear from this guy because I don’t really play this game,’” Eastwood said, adding, “There’s plenty of ways to do a performance in a movie and be professional also.”
Image credits: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
The Fast X star then recalled one particular incident where he snapped at LaBeouf.
It started with a scene where he had to spit tobacco on one of the tanks. LaBeouf, who according to Eastwood was having an “episode” that day, took issue with it.
Eastwood finally said, “Enough is enough.”
“I said, ‘F**k you. Stop pulling your s**t.’ I said, ‘I’m gonna whoop your a**.’”
This was when Brad Pitt and other actors on set had to step in and break them apart.
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Eastwood noted that everyone on set had a moment with LaBeouf.
He further added that showbiz “attracts psychopaths” because it is where “art and business intersect.”
Shia LaBeouf has faced a series of arrests and undergone multiple rehab stints over the past three decades
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In 2005, the actor was arrested and charged with violence involving the waving of a knife after ramming a neighbor’s car. Two years later, in 2007, he faced a criminal trespassing charge in Chicago after refusing to leave a Walgreens store.
His legal troubles continued in 2008 when he was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a car crash, although prosecutors later decided there was insufficient evidence to pursue formal charges. In 2011, he was taken into custody following an altercation at a bar in Sherman Oaks.
Years later, in 2015, LaBeouf was arrested for public intoxication in Austin, and in 2017, he faced charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and obstruction following an incident in Savannah.
LaBeouf’s most recent arrest came this February 17 when he was charged with three counts of simple battery.
Image credits: IMDb
The actor was involved in multiple incidents of aggression during Mardi Gras — a cultural celebration marking the final day of indulgence before the Christian season of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and spiritual preparation leading up to Easter.
In late February, the New Orleans District Court ordered LaBeouf to attend rehab, submit to regular testing for illicit substances, and pay a $100,000 bond as conditions for his release on a six-month suspended prison sentence alongside two years of active probation.
LaBeouf had previously been ordered to complete a 90-day rehab program following his 2017 Savannah arrest.
He had also voluntarily entered rehab in July 2014.
Tom Hardy accused LaBeouf of rendering him unconscious while filming Lawless
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According to Hardy’s July 2011 interview with Den of Geek while promoting his film Warrior, he was “knocked out” by LaBeouf while filming their shared venture Lawless earlier that year.
“He knocked me out sparko. Out cold. He’s a bad, bad boy. He is. He’s quite intimidating as well. He’s a scary dude,” Hardy said of LaBeouf.
When the actor was asked how the fight started, he said he wasn’t clear.
“He just attacked me,” he said, explaining that the incident may have happened because LaBeouf was “drinking moonshine.”
Hardy said he woke up in the arms of his trainer, Pnut, after the incident.
LaBeouf framed his fight with Hardy as wrestling for sport
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LaBeouf appeared on Season 10, Episode 1 of Hot Ones in September 2019, where he was asked to confirm or refute reports that he knocked Hardy out.
“Yeah, it was a bunch of b**lsh*t,” he said. “We used to wrestle all the time, and he’s a big f**king person.”
From there, LaBeouf recalled how a playful match between them was spun into a legendary tale.
“My girlfriend at the time was over at my house, we were on this balcony.
“We saw him and his trainer coming from the gym. We used to mess with each other all the time, but it just so happened that this one week, my girlfriend was in town, and he ran into the room.
“The girl I was with at the time was terrified. She covered up, and she ran into the kitchen, and he picked me up, and I didn’t have anything on, so now I’m naked and on his shoulder. We’re in the hallway, we’re wrestling around.”
Image credits: ANNAPURNA Films
At some point, the two, according to LaBeouf, came close to the stairs, and Hardy accidentally took a tumble down.
“For the rest of the shoot, he told everybody that I knocked him out,” LaBeouf said.
John Hillcoat, the director of the film, confirmed the altercation between the actors but not the result in a Reddit post this January.
“There was definitely a fight between them,” he said, adding, “It escalated to the point where they had to both be restrained.”
“I really like Shia but he clearly has issues,” a netizen said
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