‘Murdered By Words’: 50 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Jerks In Their Place (New Pics)

Welcome to the internet, a place to find like-minded people no matter what your background is. Sounds fun, right? Sadly, it can become quite toxic. And we’re the ones to blame for it. Racism, misogyny, classism; all of society’s wounds fester online just as much as they do in real life.

However, being insulting and mean often comes right back to bite you. Amongst the most impressive ways to fight internet trolls is by using the epic art of the comeback. Fierce, well-constructed, and piercingly accurate arguments end up in the subreddit called Murdered By Words. This community with over 2.6M members is the place where verbal assassins cut right through the BS and share some of the best burns.

#1 F***ing Dumb Is An Understatement

Image source: beerbellybegone

#2 Satanists Just Don’t Acknowledge Religions

Image source: Wiggles114

#3 Murdered And Exposed And Torn Asunder…

Image source: Ishihado

#4 Deserved It

Image source: BonSim

#5 See Ya, Wouldn’t Wanna Be Ya

Image source: beerbellybegone

#6 Say Her Name

Image source: kashannkilson

#7 What Did You Do?

Image source: chiragtutlani

#8 Science Is Hard

Image source: Genetikk–

#9 Pot, Meet Kettle

Image source: beerbellybegone

#10 The Call Is Coming From Inside The House

Image source: The_vert

#11 It’s So Obvious And They Still Miss It

Image source: beerbellybegone

#12 Got Sonned

Image source: Aroxis

#13 How’s That Racism?

Image source: spicyfood333

#14 Shoot Like A Girl

Image source: ifallupthestairsalot

#15 I Will Leave This Kind Of Debate To You People

Image source: Dank_Gun

#16 “You Have Your Quiver On Backwards”

Image source: scarecroe

#17 There Is Nothing Inherently Great About Any Country

Image source: beerbellybegone

#18 Cognitive Dissonance (He Left Me On Seen Btw)

Image source: DSKDG

#19 Some People Really Need To Stop Thinking About A Damn Rock

Image source: Dank_Gun

#20 Reading Is For Suckers

Image source: beerbellybegone

#21 When You Come For Brazil But Forget You Live In The Us

Image source: TheNotSoFreshFeeling

#22 What Weighs More, A Pound Of Feathers Or A Pound Of Iron?

Image source: beerbellybegone

#23 Nonni From The Top Rope

Image source: nicbus07

#24 Response About A Record Number Of Concert Attendees

Image source: tiny_rick_tr

#25 Just Work Harder!

Image source: beerbellybegone

#26 Don’t Forget To Recycle

Image source: adamjohnsonnyc

#27 Same Same, But Different

Image source: beerbellybegone

#28 Embarrassing, Indeed

Image source: beerbellybegone

#29 Shame On You, Crayola!

Image source: Crayola

#30 Parental Disparages

Image source: Miml-Sama

#31 I Don’t Know If That Counts

Image source: Noname_1111

#32 The Misspell Just Perfects It

Image source: Dartherizer59

#33 Arrivederci Amore Mio

Image source: HugeDecision5578

#34 Don’t Disrespect Tom Hanks

Image source: beerbellybegone

#35 Alabama Would Like To Have A Word

Image source: beerbellybegone

#36 Dude Just Roasted The Entire Human Race

Image source: various_reflections

#37 Anti-Birth Control And Probably Anti-Abortion Mbw

Image source: drjengunter

#38 Quitting 101

Image source: TheNorthernMunky

#39 Nyt Reporter Has A Basic Question For Minnesota’s Rollout Of “Not-Reaching Pouches,” A Bold New Innovation In Hoping Cops Don’t Shoot You!

Image source: Freezer12557

#40 Killed A Guy And One Country In A Single Sentence

Image source: VespasianTheMortal

#41 Dude Wants “Young Woman To Help Rule His Kingdom”

Image source: brythax

#42 Let’s Get The Ignorant Ones To Write Policies

Image source: nhannahjones

#43 Is That More Of An Oops Or A Whoops?

Image source: ackocher

#44 Dolphins Are Intelligent Animals

Image source: robmalcomson

#45 You Tell Him!

Image source: beerbellybegone

#46 Can’t Find Anyone To Hire

Image source: chaposagrift

#47 Anti-Vax Takedown On Nextdoor

Image source: galaxathon

#48 Fact Checking Has Become A Bloodsport…

Image source: bacchys1066

#49 And As His Second And Third Too

Image source: RealSpiritSK

#50 Opposite Gender

Image source: Ketanjoshi

