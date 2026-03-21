79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Let’s be honest—complex physics theories and mind-bending math problems can leave most of us staring blankly, wondering what just happened. But one thing most of us can understand is a good meme about them. Somehow, even the most complicated subjects become instantly relatable when they’re turned into a clever joke.
And that’s exactly what we’ve got for you today, pandas. We’ve rounded up a bunch of science and math memes that take these “serious” subjects and give them a fun twist. You might not walk away knowing more about calculus or the laws of motion, but you’ll definitely have a few laughs along the way. So sit back, scroll through, and enjoy the lighter side of science and math!
#1 Maths vs. Biology
Image source: ahsancrystal
#2 Alright
Image source: ahsancrystal
#3 Let’s See
Image source: ahsancrystal
#4 You Never Let Me Explain
Image source: FlamingLobster
#5 Definitely
Image source: PocketMath
Science and math can be a lot of fun when you see memes about them, but there’s a serious side we can’t ignore. Women and girls in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) still face barriers that make it harder to succeed. Globally, women represent only about 35% of STEM graduates, which means a huge pool of talent is being underutilized. While memes let us laugh at formulas and theories, the real world shows that equal access and encouragement in these fields is still very much a challenge.
#6 She Is Not Wrong
Image source: ahsancrystal
Let’s take the tech industry as an example. This is a trillion-dollar field that keeps growing, with forecasts expecting it to expand up to 8% every year for the foreseeable future. Yet women make up less than a third of all IT jobs (just 28.2%) and only 22% of positions in artificial intelligence. That means some of the fastest-growing, most influential industries are still largely male-dominated. Imagine how much innovation and creativity we miss out on when nearly half the population is underrepresented.
#7 Moon Landing
Image source: ahsancrystal
#8 He Is Not Wrong 😁
Image source: ahsancrystal
#9 Nerd
Image source: ahsancrystal
The gender gap in STEM is particularly concerning because these careers are often called the “jobs of the future.” They drive innovation, economic growth, and social well-being, shaping how societies evolve. Limiting women’s participation doesn’t just impact the individual; it affects entire communities and industries. Diversity isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a catalyst for progress, creativity, and inclusive development.
#10 Yes No
Image source: ahsancrystal
#11 Open Or Not?
Image source: ahsancrystal
#12 Powerhouse
Image source: ahsancrystal
One of the biggest hurdles starts early: social norms, cultural expectations, and gender stereotypes often discourage girls from exploring STEM. From subtle messages in classrooms to outdated ideas about “what girls should do,” many young women are guided away from science and tech before they even get started. It’s not about ability but about confidence, opportunity, and support. Changing the conversation and providing encouragement early on is critical to building a future where women thrive in these fields.
#13 Domain = Electronics
Image source: atupic
#14 Just America Things 😂
Image source: ahsancrystal
#15 Technology
Image source: ahsancrystal
For women of color, the challenges are even more complex. They often face intersecting barriers of racism and sexism, making it harder to gain access, mentorship, and opportunities. These “double hurdles” can feel overwhelming and isolating, creating environments where success requires navigating both systemic bias and cultural stereotypes. Supporting women of color in STEM means not only creating opportunities but also dismantling structural obstacles that hold them back.
#16 Really? 😕
Image source: ahsancrystal
#17 Allergies
Image source: ahsancrystal
#18 Puts Even The Engineers To Shame
Image source: somethingX
Workplace culture can make a huge difference in whether women in STEM thrive or just survive. With fewer women in leadership roles, male-dominated environments can sometimes feel like navigating a maze with invisible walls. Bias, whether subtle or not-so-subtle, can sneak in at every turn, from microaggressions to being underestimated. While male colleagues might get pats on the back, mentorship, and recognition more freely, women often have to prove themselves again and again.
#19 Concerning
Image source: No-Arm-5868
#20 Correlation
Image source: jensyao
#21 Blessed 8
Image source: PedroCR100
Despite the challenges, there’s plenty of reason to be hopeful. Slowly but surely, STEM fields are starting to change for the better. More programs are popping up that focus on mentorship, scholarships, and outreach to encourage women and girls to follow their curiosity and dive into science, technology, engineering, and math. With consistent support and guidance, women are not just keeping up—they’re thriving, breaking barriers, and showing what’s possible.
#22 5 Hours Of Cries Followed By 5 Seconds Of “Aha!”
Image source: Giotto_diBondone
#23 I Am On The Crowbar’s Side
Image source: reddit.com
#24 Way Too Easy
Image source: SalazarRED
Take Dr. Fei-Fei Li, for instance, who helped advance artificial intelligence and inspires countless young women to explore computer science. Or look at women leading groundbreaking research in renewable energy, robotics, and space exploration, proving that STEM isn’t just a boys’ club. Every breakthrough, every code written, every experiment designed by women paves the way for future generations and shows that passion, talent, and perseverance can overcome any barrier.
#25 He’s Right Though
Image source: Acoustic_Castle
#26 Ouch, That Hurts :”)
Image source: heisenberg09102000
#27 That’s Just Sad
Image source: TheEvilGhost
Well, women are absolutely shattering glass ceilings in STEM and making their mark in ways that inspire us all. And on a lighter note, these memes might just give you a laugh while celebrating the brilliance of science and math. Which one of these made you smile or laugh out loud? Share it with a friend and spread the fun!
#28 Seriously
Image source: ahsancrystal
#29 Connecting
Image source: ahsancrystal
#30 Si Units
Image source: ahsancrystal
#31 Just Say “No”
Image source: Arch_stanton1
#32 Got It?
Image source: ahsancrystal
#33 iPhone 25
Image source: ahsancrystal
#34 Ok
Image source: ahsancrystal
#35 Windows
Image source: ahsancrystal
#36 Physics Is All About Maths
Image source: ahsancrystal
#37 Years Of Academy Training Wasted
Image source: ambarg957
#38 The Most Efficient Abbreviation
Image source: oatsquare
#39 Dont Forget Poh
Image source: Dr_Zeraox
#40 Everytime
Image source: kakarotover_9k
#41 It Seemed Legit
Image source: lavaboosted
#42 But Why Does It Work??
Image source: TobyWasBestSpiderMan
#43 Lord Kelvin Wasn’t That Aware
Image source: Same_Investigator_46
#44 Hahaha
Image source: 6_PhaNToM_9
#45 This Is Probably True For All Natural Sciences
Image source: Fede_042
#46 🤓
Image source: basket_foso
#47 Just To Be Sure!
Image source: BattleBoi0406
#48 Won’t Be Enough
Image source: Un_FaZed211
#49 It’s A Struggle
Image source: reddit.com
#50 Title
Image source: Chcipak1
#51 Hehe
Image source: Albertooz
#52 The Proof Is Invisible ✨️
Image source: Beautiful_Material32
#53 Chernobyl ?
Image source: ahsancrystal
#54 Nuclear
Image source: ahsancrystal
#55 He Is Not Wrong
Image source: ahsancrystal
#56 Prism
Image source: ahsancrystal
#57 Doctor Planning
Image source: ahsancrystal
#58 Coagulation To You Both!
Image source: Mel_Ran
#59 Yes
Image source: altruist_offbeat
#60 After All, Carbon Is Master Of Elements
Image source: Zeka_
#61 They’re Missing Safety Goggles They’re Gonna Die
Image source: GeoWa
#62 So This Is Where I’ve Been Going Wrong
Image source: IncoherentRambling_
#63 I Love Democracy
Image source: reddit.com
#64 Organic Chemist Slander
Image source: sluttyrhenium
#65 Isn’t It The Worst
Image source: captaincrunch37
#66 Only 3 Cm… Nothing Is Impossible
Image source: bahar9990
#67 It’s Something That Always Irritates Me 😑
Image source: yukiohana
#68 Does This Mean We Can Build Another Particle Collider Or Not?
Image source: clearly_quite_absurd
#69 I Guess!
Image source: Cravatitude
#70 Atleast I Get My Name On The Table 🤓
Image source: reddit.com
#71 100 Physicists vs. 1 Einstein
Image source: basket_foso
#72 Real
Image source: orchid_breeder
#73 How Did That Hydrogen 3 Atom Get There Bro
Image source: Farriebever
#74 Pretty Average Movie
Image source: PocketMath
#75 Gamer Knows The Game
Image source: reddit.com
#76 Probability Was An Awful Experience
Image source: 12_Semitones
#77 After Thanksgiving Quote
Image source: Alpaca1061
#78 U Got Him
Image source: shayanahmad_
#79 Thinking It
Image source: PocketMath
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