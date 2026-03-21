79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

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Let’s be honest—complex physics theories and mind-bending math problems can leave most of us staring blankly, wondering what just happened. But one thing most of us can understand is a good meme about them. Somehow, even the most complicated subjects become instantly relatable when they’re turned into a clever joke.

And that’s exactly what we’ve got for you today, pandas. We’ve rounded up a bunch of science and math memes that take these “serious” subjects and give them a fun twist. You might not walk away knowing more about calculus or the laws of motion, but you’ll definitely have a few laughs along the way. So sit back, scroll through, and enjoy the lighter side of science and math!

#1 Maths vs. Biology

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

#2 Alright

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

#3 Let’s See

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

#4 You Never Let Me Explain

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: FlamingLobster

#5 Definitely

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: PocketMath

Science and math can be a lot of fun when you see memes about them, but there’s a serious side we can’t ignore. Women and girls in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) still face barriers that make it harder to succeed. Globally, women represent only about 35% of STEM graduates, which means a huge pool of talent is being underutilized. While memes let us laugh at formulas and theories, the real world shows that equal access and encouragement in these fields is still very much a challenge. 

#6 She Is Not Wrong

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

Let’s take the tech industry as an example. This is a trillion-dollar field that keeps growing, with forecasts expecting it to expand up to 8% every year for the foreseeable future. Yet women make up less than a third of all IT jobs (just 28.2%) and only 22% of positions in artificial intelligence. That means some of the fastest-growing, most influential industries are still largely male-dominated. Imagine how much innovation and creativity we miss out on when nearly half the population is underrepresented. 

#7 Moon Landing

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

#8 He Is Not Wrong 😁

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

#9 Nerd

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

The gender gap in STEM is particularly concerning because these careers are often called the “jobs of the future.” They drive innovation, economic growth, and social well-being, shaping how societies evolve. Limiting women’s participation doesn’t just impact the individual; it affects entire communities and industries. Diversity isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a catalyst for progress, creativity, and inclusive development.

#10 Yes No

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

#11 Open Or Not?

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

#12 Powerhouse

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

One of the biggest hurdles starts early: social norms, cultural expectations, and gender stereotypes often discourage girls from exploring STEM. From subtle messages in classrooms to outdated ideas about “what girls should do,” many young women are guided away from science and tech before they even get started. It’s not about ability but about confidence, opportunity, and support. Changing the conversation and providing encouragement early on is critical to building a future where women thrive in these fields.

#13 Domain = Electronics

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: atupic

#14 Just America Things 😂

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

#15 Technology

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

For women of color, the challenges are even more complex. They often face intersecting barriers of racism and sexism, making it harder to gain access, mentorship, and opportunities. These “double hurdles” can feel overwhelming and isolating, creating environments where success requires navigating both systemic bias and cultural stereotypes. Supporting women of color in STEM means not only creating opportunities but also dismantling structural obstacles that hold them back. 

#16 Really? 😕

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

#17 Allergies

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

#18 Puts Even The Engineers To Shame

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: somethingX

Workplace culture can make a huge difference in whether women in STEM thrive or just survive. With fewer women in leadership roles, male-dominated environments can sometimes feel like navigating a maze with invisible walls. Bias, whether subtle or not-so-subtle, can sneak in at every turn, from microaggressions to being underestimated. While male colleagues might get pats on the back, mentorship, and recognition more freely, women often have to prove themselves again and again.

#19 Concerning

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: No-Arm-5868

#20 Correlation

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: jensyao

#21 Blessed 8

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: PedroCR100

Despite the challenges, there’s plenty of reason to be hopeful. Slowly but surely, STEM fields are starting to change for the better. More programs are popping up that focus on mentorship, scholarships, and outreach to encourage women and girls to follow their curiosity and dive into science, technology, engineering, and math. With consistent support and guidance, women are not just keeping up—they’re thriving, breaking barriers, and showing what’s possible.

#22 5 Hours Of Cries Followed By 5 Seconds Of “Aha!”

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: Giotto_diBondone

#23 I Am On The Crowbar’s Side

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Way Too Easy

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: SalazarRED

Take Dr. Fei-Fei Li, for instance, who helped advance artificial intelligence and inspires countless young women to explore computer science. Or look at women leading groundbreaking research in renewable energy, robotics, and space exploration, proving that STEM isn’t just a boys’ club. Every breakthrough, every code written, every experiment designed by women paves the way for future generations and shows that passion, talent, and perseverance can overcome any barrier.

#25 He’s Right Though

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: Acoustic_Castle

#26 Ouch, That Hurts :”)

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: heisenberg09102000

#27 That’s Just Sad

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: TheEvilGhost

Well, women are absolutely shattering glass ceilings in STEM and making their mark in ways that inspire us all. And on a lighter note, these memes might just give you a laugh while celebrating the brilliance of science and math. Which one of these made you smile or laugh out loud? Share it with a friend and spread the fun!

#28 Seriously

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

#29 Connecting

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

#30 Si Units

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

#31 Just Say “No”

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: Arch_stanton1

#32 Got It?

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

#33 iPhone 25

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

#34 Ok

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

#35 Windows

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

#36 Physics Is All About Maths

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

#37 Years Of Academy Training Wasted

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ambarg957

#38 The Most Efficient Abbreviation

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: oatsquare

#39 Dont Forget Poh

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: Dr_Zeraox

#40 Everytime

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: kakarotover_9k

#41 It Seemed Legit

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: lavaboosted

#42 But Why Does It Work??

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: TobyWasBestSpiderMan

#43 Lord Kelvin Wasn’t That Aware

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: Same_Investigator_46

#44 Hahaha

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: 6_PhaNToM_9

#45 This Is Probably True For All Natural Sciences

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: Fede_042

#46 🤓

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: basket_foso

#47 Just To Be Sure!

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: BattleBoi0406

#48 Won’t Be Enough

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: Un_FaZed211

#49 It’s A Struggle

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: reddit.com

#50 Title

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: Chcipak1

#51 Hehe

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: Albertooz

#52 The Proof Is Invisible ✨️

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: Beautiful_Material32

#53 Chernobyl ?

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

#54 Nuclear

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

#55 He Is Not Wrong

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

#56 Prism

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

#57 Doctor Planning

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: ahsancrystal

#58 Coagulation To You Both!

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: Mel_Ran

#59 Yes

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: altruist_offbeat

#60 After All, Carbon Is Master Of Elements

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: Zeka_

#61 They’re Missing Safety Goggles They’re Gonna Die

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: GeoWa

#62 So This Is Where I’ve Been Going Wrong

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: IncoherentRambling_

#63 I Love Democracy

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: reddit.com

#64 Organic Chemist Slander

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: sluttyrhenium

#65 Isn’t It The Worst

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: captaincrunch37

#66 Only 3 Cm… Nothing Is Impossible

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: bahar9990

#67 It’s Something That Always Irritates Me 😑

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: yukiohana

#68 Does This Mean We Can Build Another Particle Collider Or Not?

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: clearly_quite_absurd

#69 I Guess!

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: Cravatitude

#70 Atleast I Get My Name On The Table 🤓

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: reddit.com

#71 100 Physicists vs. 1 Einstein

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: basket_foso

#72 Real

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: orchid_breeder

#73 How Did That Hydrogen 3 Atom Get There Bro

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: Farriebever

#74 Pretty Average Movie

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: PocketMath

#75 Gamer Knows The Game

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: reddit.com

#76 Probability Was An Awful Experience

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: 12_Semitones

#77 After Thanksgiving Quote

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: Alpaca1061

#78 U Got Him

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: shayanahmad_

#79 Thinking It

79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor

Image source: PocketMath

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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