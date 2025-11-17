“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

by

We often have a physical response to watching others in danger, even if we ourselves face absolutely no threat, and the subreddit r/SweatyPalms proves it.

Created back in 2012, this online community now boasts 2.3 million members who constantly share footage of people’s stunts on tall skyscrapers, close encounters with wildlife, and everything in between.

So, we invite you to join us in scrolling through some of the subreddit’s most popular posts and see which of them elicit a reaction from you. Let’s test our limits!

#1 Active Volcano Looks Like Damned Souls Being Dragged To The Depths Of Hell

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: reddit.com

#2 In 1990, An Accident Caused A British Airways Captain To Be Sucked Halfway Out Of The Cockpit. The Crew Held Onto Him For 20 Minutes As The Copilot Made An Emergency Landing. The Pilot Survived And Made A Full Recovery

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: PeterPorky

#3 Diver Sitting On The Edge Of Underwater Sea Cliff

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: UchihaLegolas

#4 Getting Up On The Wrong Side Of The Bed Is Not An Option

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: K1nsey6

#5 Let Me Quickly Nope Out Of Here

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: todoke

#6 Some Final Destination S**t

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: PxN13

#7 Talk About Sweaty Palms. Astronaut Bruce Mccandless Taking The First Untethered Space Walk

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: Grykllx

#8 Gorilla Family Checking Out Wildlife Photographer

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: Chick3nNugg3tz

#9 9 Lives

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: Two_Inches_Of_Fun

#10 Safety Standards In The 1960’s

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: Muflon_04

#11 I’ve Been Told By Employers That My Current Linkedin Photo Makes Them Nervous

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: BigHeart_BiggerDick

#12 This Ofroad Trail

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: username7379

#13 Hell No

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: RicePaddyFarmer69

#14 Climbing The Hua Shan, China. The Old Path

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: mikihak

#15 Oh No

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: the-the-the-dun

#16 My Hobbies Are Smoking Weed And Rescue Stray Dogs In The Woods

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: hmuberto

#17 Someone’s Illegal Pet Tiger Got Loose In A Houston Neighborhood

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: werdmouf

#18 Extreme Camping

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: pang-zorgon

#19 Glass Bridge In China Breaks During High Winds

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: boozle33

#20 Dropped My Phone On This & Had A Huge “Whew” Moment When It Didn’t Fall In. Drove Off & Realized My S Pen Is Missing 20 Minutes Later. Came Back To The Scene Of The Crime And Couldn’t Believe My Luck

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: caitmp92

#21 I Looked Over The Edge Of A Building In NYC And Saw This Crazy Reflection [oc]

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: navidj

#22 Alex Honnold Free-Soloing The Walls Of El Patrero Chico. Mexico, 2014

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: [deleted]

#23 Brown Bear Sneaks Up On Kid Who Actually Does An Amazing Job At Staying Calm Thanks To Dad’s Help

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: BirdPlan

#24 This Is The Kind Of Sh#t We Have To Deal With In Aus. I Hate Huntsman Spiders

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: Rightclicka

#25 Imagine If He Didn’t Check

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: codethetron

#26 That’s Kinda High

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: ImATeletubbie

#27 Bears Are Not Welcome Customers

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: Emergency-Advice-469

#28 Why Would Anyone Attempt This

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: alphicentur

#29 A Bear Running Upstream, A Little Too Close

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: memezzer

#30 Installing A Glass Rail On Every Floor

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: gamy_prophecy04

#31 Spelunker Gets Stuck In A Partially Submerged Cave Section

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: raciallyambiguous

#32 Florida Citizenship Test

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: fat_old_boy

#33 Caress Your Pet Cobra

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: sh0tgunben

#34 A Tourist Sitting On Top Of The Pedra Da Gávea Mountain, Brazil

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: monomotive

#35 Photographing My Friend In An Abandoned Theme Park

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: Driftershoots

#36 This Photographer Is Playing A Potentially Deadly Fight Or Flight Game With Polar Bear

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: memezzer

#37 Graffiti Artists On 430ft Bridge

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: Ethangains07

#38 Keep Swiming

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: TheOneMigrlo

#39 Always Check The Carabiners

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: Amateurlapse

#40 Bear With Me On This One

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: [deleted]

#41 Professional Climber Uses A “Knee Bar” To Bring Blood Back To His Arms

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: PlatinumChicken

#42 Who Else Relates??

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: amy2kim22

#43 This Guy Handling Those Giant Wasps

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: [deleted]

#44 Skydiving From A Hot Air Balloon

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: PLUISJE-owo

#45 Saw A Bentley Parked Like This In Zurich And It Immediately Gave Me Anxiety

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: SucculentlySuccinct

#46 Amazing Jump

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: suitejesuis

#47 Breathtaking View

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: camdeno100

#48 Descending Only By Stair Frames

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: Rredite

#49 Longways Down

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: memezzer

#50 On The Edge

“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

Image source: ghostRyku

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five TV Shows To Watch if You Enjoy X-Files
3 min read
Sep, 13, 2021
People Are Ridiculing Sex Ed In The USA After One Person Shares How He Had To Sign A Virginity Card That Was Also A Pizza Coupon
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
32+ Million People Can’t Stop Watching This Video Of How To ‘Correctly’ Eat Pineapples
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Pics Of Old Ugly RVs Redesigned Into Beautiful Tiny Homes By “RV Fixer Upper”
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Game 4.03 “The Confession Episode” Review
3 min read
Jan, 18, 2011
50 Surprising Cases Of “It Ain’t Stupid If It Works”
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.