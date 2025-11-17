“Hell No”: 50 Times This Online Group Made People’s Palms Sweat With Just Images

We often have a physical response to watching others in danger, even if we ourselves face absolutely no threat, and the subreddit r/SweatyPalms proves it.
Created back in 2012, this online community now boasts 2.3 million members who constantly share footage of people’s stunts on tall skyscrapers, close encounters with wildlife, and everything in between.
So, we invite you to join us in scrolling through some of the subreddit’s most popular posts and see which of them elicit a reaction from you. Let’s test our limits!
#1 Active Volcano Looks Like Damned Souls Being Dragged To The Depths Of Hell
Image source: reddit.com
#2 In 1990, An Accident Caused A British Airways Captain To Be Sucked Halfway Out Of The Cockpit. The Crew Held Onto Him For 20 Minutes As The Copilot Made An Emergency Landing. The Pilot Survived And Made A Full Recovery
Image source: PeterPorky
#3 Diver Sitting On The Edge Of Underwater Sea Cliff
Image source: UchihaLegolas
#4 Getting Up On The Wrong Side Of The Bed Is Not An Option
Image source: K1nsey6
#5 Let Me Quickly Nope Out Of Here
Image source: todoke
#6 Some Final Destination S**t
Image source: PxN13
#7 Talk About Sweaty Palms. Astronaut Bruce Mccandless Taking The First Untethered Space Walk
Image source: Grykllx
#8 Gorilla Family Checking Out Wildlife Photographer
Image source: Chick3nNugg3tz
#9 9 Lives
Image source: Two_Inches_Of_Fun
#10 Safety Standards In The 1960’s
Image source: Muflon_04
#11 I’ve Been Told By Employers That My Current Linkedin Photo Makes Them Nervous
Image source: BigHeart_BiggerDick
#12 This Ofroad Trail
Image source: username7379
#13 Hell No
Image source: RicePaddyFarmer69
#14 Climbing The Hua Shan, China. The Old Path
Image source: mikihak
#15 Oh No
Image source: the-the-the-dun
#16 My Hobbies Are Smoking Weed And Rescue Stray Dogs In The Woods
Image source: hmuberto
#17 Someone’s Illegal Pet Tiger Got Loose In A Houston Neighborhood
Image source: werdmouf
#18 Extreme Camping
Image source: pang-zorgon
#19 Glass Bridge In China Breaks During High Winds
Image source: boozle33
#20 Dropped My Phone On This & Had A Huge “Whew” Moment When It Didn’t Fall In. Drove Off & Realized My S Pen Is Missing 20 Minutes Later. Came Back To The Scene Of The Crime And Couldn’t Believe My Luck
Image source: caitmp92
#21 I Looked Over The Edge Of A Building In NYC And Saw This Crazy Reflection [oc]
Image source: navidj
#22 Alex Honnold Free-Soloing The Walls Of El Patrero Chico. Mexico, 2014
Image source: [deleted]
#23 Brown Bear Sneaks Up On Kid Who Actually Does An Amazing Job At Staying Calm Thanks To Dad’s Help
Image source: BirdPlan
#24 This Is The Kind Of Sh#t We Have To Deal With In Aus. I Hate Huntsman Spiders
Image source: Rightclicka
#25 Imagine If He Didn’t Check
Image source: codethetron
#26 That’s Kinda High
Image source: ImATeletubbie
#27 Bears Are Not Welcome Customers
Image source: Emergency-Advice-469
#28 Why Would Anyone Attempt This
Image source: alphicentur
#29 A Bear Running Upstream, A Little Too Close
Image source: memezzer
#30 Installing A Glass Rail On Every Floor
Image source: gamy_prophecy04
#31 Spelunker Gets Stuck In A Partially Submerged Cave Section
Image source: raciallyambiguous
#32 Florida Citizenship Test
Image source: fat_old_boy
#33 Caress Your Pet Cobra
Image source: sh0tgunben
#34 A Tourist Sitting On Top Of The Pedra Da Gávea Mountain, Brazil
Image source: monomotive
#35 Photographing My Friend In An Abandoned Theme Park
Image source: Driftershoots
#36 This Photographer Is Playing A Potentially Deadly Fight Or Flight Game With Polar Bear
Image source: memezzer
#37 Graffiti Artists On 430ft Bridge
Image source: Ethangains07
#38 Keep Swiming
Image source: TheOneMigrlo
#39 Always Check The Carabiners
Image source: Amateurlapse
#40 Bear With Me On This One
Image source: [deleted]
#41 Professional Climber Uses A “Knee Bar” To Bring Blood Back To His Arms
Image source: PlatinumChicken
#42 Who Else Relates??
Image source: amy2kim22
#43 This Guy Handling Those Giant Wasps
Image source: [deleted]
#44 Skydiving From A Hot Air Balloon
Image source: PLUISJE-owo
#45 Saw A Bentley Parked Like This In Zurich And It Immediately Gave Me Anxiety
Image source: SucculentlySuccinct
#46 Amazing Jump
Image source: suitejesuis
#47 Breathtaking View
Image source: camdeno100
#48 Descending Only By Stair Frames
Image source: Rredite
#49 Longways Down
Image source: memezzer
#50 On The Edge
Image source: ghostRyku
