This Page Only Shares Horror-Related Content, And Here’s 35 Of Their Best Posts

All the horror lovers, this one’s for you. Pull your seats closer and get ready to get our blood rate through the roof, because for some, there’s only one Halloween a year, but for us, every day is the spooky night of the year.
This Facebook account named “Weekly Horror” clearly knows that very well. According to the description of the page, “every week is Halloween here” and “If you love the horror genre, you’re in the right place!”
So without further ado, let me just leave you with the most wicked, spooky, and fun horror-inspired posts for your entertainment. Don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones as you scroll!
Also, make sure to check out Bored Panda‘s interview about people’s enduring fascination with spooky things and the appeal of horror we had with Lauren McMenemy. Lauren is a south London-based writer of gothic-influenced folk horror who is currently working on a novel set in the world of the Victorian occult. And she was happy to share some very interesting insights into the topic!
#1
Image source: Horrorweekly
#2
Unknown Photographer, Nude Vampire With Gloves, 1864.
Image source: Horrorweekly
#3
Hello Clarice
Image source: Horrorweekly
#4
Greatest pencil sharpener ever
Image source: Horrorweekly
#5
Image source: Horrorweekly
#6
Image source: Horrorweekly
#7
Image source: Horrorweekly
#8
Image source: Horrorweekly
#9
These two images were taken 44 years apart
Image source: Horrorweekly
#10
A great performance by a great actor.
Image source: Horrorweekly
#11
Image source: Horrorweekly
#12
Image source: Horrorweekly
#13
Image source: Horrorweekly
#14
Image source: Brittymigs
#15
Jessica Chastain and Tom Hiddleston, on the set of Crimson Peak.
Image source: Horrorweekly
#16
Image source: Horrorweekly
#17
Jennifer Connelly in “Labyrinth”, 1986.
Image source: Horrorweekly
#18
Teri Garr & Gene Wilder (1974)
“Young Frankenstein”
Image source: Horrorweekly
#19
Promo shot for The Silence Of The Lambs, 1991.
Image source: Horrorweekly
#20
Dick Warlock and Jamie Lee Curtis on the set of Halloween 2 (1981)
Image source: Horrorweekly
#21
Stephen King signing a movie poster for a fan, 1985.
Image source: Horrorweekly
#22
Gillian Anderson photogrpahed by Mark Seliger.
(That’s X Files creator Chris Carter in the suit)
Image source: Horrorweekly
#23
Image source: Horrorweekly
#24
“Knocker at the window” by Piotr Jablonski
Image source: Horrorweekly
#25
Image source: Horrorweekly
#26
Image source: Horrorweekly
#27
‘Trilogy of Terror’ (1975) starring Karen Black.
Image source: Horrorweekly
#28
Image source: Horrorweekly
#29
Albin Grau, Promotional Illustration for Nosferatu, 1922
Image source: Horrorweekly
#30
Behind the scenes of Batman Returns (1992)
Image source: Horrorweekly
#31
Japanese poster for Tarsem Singh’s underrated “The Cell” (2000)
Image source: Horrorweekly
#32
Image source: Horrorweekly
#33
Image source: Horrorweekly
#34
Image source: Horrorweekly
#35
Image source: Horrorweekly
Follow Us