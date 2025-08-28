“This Is Cheating”: Support For Scarlett Johansson And Jonathan Bailey After Backlash

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey have set the internet abuzz with their latest PDA moment.
The Jurassic World Rebirth co-stars first made headlines in June when they shared a kiss on the red carpet for the sci-fi film.
Asked about the viral moment, Jonathan said, “I believe in being able to show love in all different ways. And if you can’t kiss your friends…life’s too short not to.”
Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey shared another PDA moment while promoting their film, Jurassic World: Rebirth
Scarlett’s husband, SNL comedian Colin Jost, said he wasn’t bothered by the kiss. “People really blow it out of proportion when someone kisses their friend hello,” he said, before joking that Jonathan “didn’t seem like the biggest threat” since he’s an openly gay man.
Colin also quipped that he and Jonathan needed to kiss to “close the loop.”
“I think it’s going to be OK,” the comedian concluded.
On Tuesday (August 26), the co-stars surprised their fans again when Jonathan’s charity, The Shameless Fund, posted a photo of the Bridgerton actor leaning into Scarlett’s neck and playfully biting her.
To make the moment even more iconic, Scarlett looked straight into the camera with a seductive expression on her face.
The Wicked actor leaned into Scarlett’s neck and playfully bit her
The selfie has already racked up over 200,000 likes, with comments ranging from confusion to excitement.
“Why do gay men win everything,” one person wrote.
“I identify as scarlet johanson,” expressed someone else.
“Are they dating?” a separate user asked. “So she’s cheating on her husband?” shared an additional netizen.
Someone else said the Hollywood actors “know exactly how to market products.”
Scarlett has been married to comedian Colin Jost since 2020
“Well now you have to bite Colin Jost on the neck as well. To be fair,” another comment read, while someone else penned, “I don’t know if I want to be Scarlett or Jonathan 😩”
The Black Widow actress addressed her kisses with Jonathan on the Today Show after smooching him at both the New York and London premieres of their film. “He’s a lovable guy, what can I say?” she told host Craig Melvin. “I don’t know. We’re just friendly people.”
Asked about the public reaction to the kisses, Scarlett said, “Nothing surprises me, you know what I mean?”
Scarlett and Colin tied the knot in 2020 and share a 3-year-old son named Cosmo. She is also mom to 10-year-old Rose, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband, businessman Romain Dauriac.
The actress was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.
Meanwhile, Jonathan, who came out publicly in 2018, recently told Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg that he’s “available” for romance when she asked about his love life.
Colin said Jonathan “didn’t seem like the biggest threat” and joked that he should kiss him to “close the loop”
In 2023, he told the Evening Standard that he was dating a “lovely man” without naming names.
“It’s not secret, but it’s private,” he said. “Having a private life is, for me, completely critical. I don’t know if I would be able to be as confident to speak out on other things if I felt that my whole life was up for grabs.”
According to Elle magazine, the Wicked star was in a relationship with actor James Ellis around 2019. Jonathan gave James a kiss at the Olivier Awards that year before accepting his award for the musical Company.
Jonathan publicly came out as gay in 2018
Discussing being gay in Hollywood, Jonathan revealed in a 2022 interview that another actor once told him that there are “two things we don’t want to know: if you’re an alc*holic or if you’re gay.”
“All it takes is for one of those people in that position of power to say that, and it ripples through,” he said. “So, yeah, of course I thought that. Of course, I thought that in order to be happy, I needed to be straight.
“I reached a point where I thought, ‘F**k this.’ I’d much prefer to hold my boyfriend’s hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part.”
Last year, the 37-year-old revealed that he was considering the possibility of adoption, though he couldn’t “bring children into [his] lifestyle now” due to his busy career.
Jonathan is the founder of the charity The Shameless Fund, which “aims to help members of the queer community across the world live freely and authentically” by raising money through partnerships with brands and celebrities.
“Is straightbaiting a thing now?” one social media user joked
