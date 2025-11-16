35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

A year ago, we released a publication on the subreddit r/Scams, showcasing lazy, offensive, and just all-around pathetic attempts to rob people of their money.
Not much has changed since then. Scammers are still targeting innocent folks through phone calls, emails, social media, and even dating apps.
So to remind you to keep your eyes open, we at Bored Panda put together a follow-up article on r/Scams. Below, you will find some of the most popular posts its 329K members have recently made, and all the dirty practices used today. Stay safe!
#1 Got A Message From A Scammer, Decided To Play With Em A Little
Image source: W0lfhatK1d
#2 These Scams Are Getting Complex
Image source: dredgehayt
#3 Meatball
Image source: [deleted]
#4 Just A Heads Up Y’all!
Image source: jfahmy
#5 So.. Nigerian Princess??
Image source: Cunillingus_Giver
#6 Scam Text Message. Tricking Them With Cat Facts!
Image source: dravack
#7 I Used To Live In Los Angeles. I’ve Never Owned A House. I Get These Texts All The Time! I Have No Idea How This Scam Even Works Or What The End Game Is. But I’ve Started Replying In Ways That Make Me Giggle
Image source: sniperwolfjob
#8 Why Bother Making A Bot To Message This?
Image source: Ok_Table7457
#9 I Could Still Imagine People Doing It
Image source: Alclis
#10 At Least He Had A Sense Of Humor
Image source: hugesnailcock
#11 I Just Caught This In The Wild
Image source: bPhrea
#12 Whatsapp Scam, I Don’t Know Why They Didn’t Respond?
Image source: aloofwatermelon
#13 Destiny’s Child Tour Money
Image source: jrpgamer
#14 Reminder To Be Careful Of Scams! This Was Well Done
Image source: JWalterZilly
#15 Deflecting With Why Tho
Image source: Ghostly_Writer28700
#16 This One Made Me Laugh
Image source: desenagrator44
#17 No Way
Image source: CButler19
#18 I Can Tell He’s “Seriously”
Image source: Stoneman1979
#19 I’m On The Books Guys. I Cannot Wait For My Appointment
Image source: The-OG-cheese
#20 A Whole New Level Of Scamming
Image source: Ab-ra-ham
#21 Sounds Tempting
Image source: Swaghetti-Yolonaise-
#22 About To Be Scammed
Image source: Alone_Revenue639
#23 When You Just Know So You Reverse The Roles
Image source: Snoop-Dogee
#24 At Least Theyre Honest
Image source: EudeDev
#25 Seems Legit But Can’t Be To Careful
Image source: wayne88imps
#26 What A Nice Lady
Image source: normal_lad_
#27 A Bot Love Story. *fixed*
Image source: PlumFabulous
#28 Almost Caught Me Off Guard This One
Image source: MolochHunter
#29 Hooray I Have Won A “Walmart”
Image source: Te_kosher_six_nine
#30 I’ve Seen Some Authentic Looking Phishing Emails Before. This Isn’t One Of Them
Image source: DocileManatee
#31 It Finally Happened! I Got The Text! I Really Never Thought I’d Get This Text. #blessed
Image source: Single_Asparagus8984
#32 When You’re So Bad At Scams, You Can’t Remember Your Own “Name”
Image source: HailHydraforce
#33 The President Needs More Itunes Cards!
Image source: auburnquill
#34 Facebook Enabling Scammers
Image source: Abungus
#35 Snyder Needs Help, Seems Legit
Image source: Dabrigstar
