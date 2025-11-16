35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

by

A year ago, we released a publication on the subreddit r/Scams, showcasing lazy, offensive, and just all-around pathetic attempts to rob people of their money.

Not much has changed since then. Scammers are still targeting innocent folks through phone calls, emails, social media, and even dating apps.

So to remind you to keep your eyes open, we at Bored Panda put together a follow-up article on r/Scams. Below, you will find some of the most popular posts its 329K members have recently made, and all the dirty practices used today. Stay safe!

#1 Got A Message From A Scammer, Decided To Play With Em A Little

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: W0lfhatK1d

#2 These Scams Are Getting Complex

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: dredgehayt

#3 Meatball

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#4 Just A Heads Up Y’all!

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: jfahmy

#5 So.. Nigerian Princess??

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Cunillingus_Giver

#6 Scam Text Message. Tricking Them With Cat Facts!

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: dravack

#7 I Used To Live In Los Angeles. I’ve Never Owned A House. I Get These Texts All The Time! I Have No Idea How This Scam Even Works Or What The End Game Is. But I’ve Started Replying In Ways That Make Me Giggle

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source:  sniperwolfjob

#8 Why Bother Making A Bot To Message This?

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Table7457

#9 I Could Still Imagine People Doing It

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Alclis

#10 At Least He Had A Sense Of Humor

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: hugesnailcock

#11 I Just Caught This In The Wild

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: bPhrea

#12 Whatsapp Scam, I Don’t Know Why They Didn’t Respond?

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: aloofwatermelon

#13 Destiny’s Child Tour Money

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: jrpgamer

#14 Reminder To Be Careful Of Scams! This Was Well Done

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: JWalterZilly

#15 Deflecting With Why Tho

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Ghostly_Writer28700

#16 This One Made Me Laugh

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: desenagrator44

#17 No Way

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: CButler19

#18 I Can Tell He’s “Seriously”

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Stoneman1979

#19 I’m On The Books Guys. I Cannot Wait For My Appointment

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: The-OG-cheese

#20 A Whole New Level Of Scamming

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Ab-ra-ham

#21 Sounds Tempting

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Swaghetti-Yolonaise-

#22 About To Be Scammed

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Alone_Revenue639

#23 When You Just Know So You Reverse The Roles

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Snoop-Dogee

#24 At Least Theyre Honest

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: EudeDev

#25 Seems Legit But Can’t Be To Careful

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: wayne88imps

#26 What A Nice Lady

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: normal_lad_

#27 A Bot Love Story. *fixed*

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: PlumFabulous

#28 Almost Caught Me Off Guard This One

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: MolochHunter

#29 Hooray I Have Won A “Walmart”

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Te_kosher_six_nine

#30 I’ve Seen Some Authentic Looking Phishing Emails Before. This Isn’t One Of Them

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: DocileManatee

#31 It Finally Happened! I Got The Text! I Really Never Thought I’d Get This Text. #blessed

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Single_Asparagus8984

#32 When You’re So Bad At Scams, You Can’t Remember Your Own “Name”

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: HailHydraforce

#33 The President Needs More Itunes Cards!

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: auburnquill

#34 Facebook Enabling Scammers

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Abungus

#35 Snyder Needs Help, Seems Legit

35 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Dabrigstar

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know About New Show “Freaky Sweets”
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2017
Grandma Wants To Finally Start Living For Herself, So She ‘Retires’ From Taking Care Of Her Grandkids, Upsets Her Daughter
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Cute Self-Watering Animal Planters
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Invincible Season 2 Part 1 Review: A Bold Balance of Heart and Action
3 min read
Dec, 13, 2023
Draw A Anime Character (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Artist Imagines What Avengers Cast Would Have Looked Like If It Was Made In The 90s
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.