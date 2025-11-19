30 Unhinged Beauty Hacks That Might Actually Work (Even If They Sound Ridiculous)

As much as some people would want it, there isn’t one universal beauty routine that would make everyone feel and look great. But each person usually finds something that works for them, be it a seven-step skincare routine or splashing water on their face.
Some beauty hacks can get rather unconventional, though. If you’re looking for examples, just check out the comments under this TikToker’s video, who asked netizens to share their “most unhinged beauty hacks.” Covering everything from cucumbers and lime to cutting men out of their lives, the netizens delivered, so scroll down to find their two cents on the list below and see if there’s anything that might work for you, too.
#1
I stopped caring about my appearance and ive never felt more free
#2
I’m a nurse and I’ve asked some of the best looking 90-100 year old women I’ve met and they all haven’t had kids, no husband and loreal or ponds cold cream.
#3
Don’t get married don’t have babies
#4
People hate to hear it, but fruits and veggies are quite literally the fountain of youth!
#5
drinking lots of water and not smoking/vaping.
#6
Go-to-bed-early
#7
my grandma says she take prenatal vitamins to boost her hair and skin. people often mistake her for my mom, so i’m taking her word for it
#8
I invested in a $2000 mattress because beauty sleep is real
#9
Don’t use whitening toothpaste – it weakens your enamel. Instead use an enamel protective toothpaste- it strengthens the enamel and your teeth won’t stain as easily
#10
i eat an absolute obscene amount of cucumbers with lime
#11
No men = no stress. And oil of Olay. And sunscreen. Got it
#12
Wash your pillow cases every week…especially if you struggle with acne
#13
Sunscreen. No boyfriend. Cutt people off when they start stressing you out. Water. No alcohol.
#14
My advice- stay single and don’t let anyone’s undiagnosed son waste your time. Believe me…should see what I looked like with that last one I’m said no one called a intervention
#15
I eat fiber like I must really enjoy pooping. But I swear, my skin has never been better.
#16
My mom is in her 70’s and looks 20 years younger than she is. Her beauty routine: wesr sunscreen, don’t drink alcohol, and divorce men that stress you out.
#17
you probably don’t want to hear this, but drink water! it helps very much
#18
Mascara hack —Run hot water from the sink over the tube for a minute or two before applying. The heat softens the formula, making it smoother, easier to apply, and clump-free—giving you perfectly separated, luscious lashes 👏 every 👏 time
#19
if I have stress and anxiety at job I quit. if can’t sleep quit. if I’m sad at job I quit if I have physical pain during job. I quit
#20
Lowkey narcissistic of me but I’ve started to aggressively ask myself why I’m so pretty every time I look in the mirror. It hypes me up before stepping out of the house
#21
Dissociating constantly has made me age beautifully. No grey hair or wrinkles. But u never know what’s going on (great!). Autopilot until I get home
#22
I stay out of the sun, I don’t drink alcohol, I moisturize and use spf everyday! People always think I’m younger than I am by like 10 years. I think the sun is the biggest one though
#23
Celibacy and an occasional good cry gives you a beautiful clean glow
#24
prenatal gummies. plastic surgeon told me this. has every vitamin u need so u don’t need to buy multiple supplements
#25
I started using Nivea Firm and toning gel ($15) on my face and neck area and noticed how taught and sculpted my face got. I had spent so much previously on $$$ skincare
#26
I mix body wash and coffee grounds together to make a body scrub. every time it instantly makes my skin look smoother and tighter
#27
I put baking soda on top of my toothpaste 3 times a week since I was a kid. People always compliment how white my teeth are.
#28
In summary: water, fiber, sunscreen, oil of olay, stay single and sleep more. I’m 1 for 6! Explains a lot.
#29
I use straight cornstarch as dry shampoo it works better
#30
Avoid getting in a relationship.
