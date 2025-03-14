Savannah Chrisley Reveals High Price to Contact Mother in Prison

Savannah Chrisley recently opened up about the extraordinary costs it took to reach her mother, Julie Chrisley, during her recent prison transfer. On the January 28, 2025, episode of her podcast Unlocked, the former Chrisley Knows Best star explained how she spent hundreds of dollars trying to contact her mother during her prison transport, as Savannah had no idea where Julie was.
During the same episode, Savannah read out a letter from Julie about her experience being moved between prisons. Julie explained how she went around the country with other prison inmates in her quest to appear in front of a judge and appeal her case.
Savannah only knew where her mother was after Julie gave her daughter’s phone number to another inmate. This inmate was able to call Savannah and let her know Julie was in transit to another prison. However, during this time, Savannah explained that she spent a rather large amount on prison phone calls and emails in her quest to get in touch with her mother in the following words:
“During the time that she was gone, I spent $500 easily in just communicating with her.”
Savannah Chrisley Reveals How Prison Misinformation Has Her Worried For Her Parents
Julie’s letter to her daughter also revealed how the prison system used misinformation to its benefit — even if it seemingly harmed inmates. According to Julie, misinformation is rife within prison. Both inmates and officers contribute to this type of culture within the prison’s walls.
For example, Julie explained how inmates don’t know what day they’ll be leaving their facility for transit. The Chrisley matriarch, who is currently serving time after being found guilty of fraud and tax evasion, stated that it is forbidden for inmates to know this information. They also aren’t told by the Bureau of Prisons where they’re headed. Therefore, inmates are left completely unaware of where they are during these prison transports. This lack of transparency makes it hard for inmates’ loved ones — such as Savannah — to even know where the inmate is.
In this same podcast episode, Savannah also opened up about how misinformation within the prison system has made her anxious about her father, Todd Chrisley. Todd, who is also serving time for bank fraud and tax evasion, will soon be transferred to another prison now that the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola is permanently closing. Savannah, citing the prison’s poor conditions, is happy that this facility, where Todd is currently serving his sentence, will be shut down for good. However, now she is completely in the dark about where her father will be transferred next. Though the bureau tries to keep inmates within 500 miles of their current location, Savannah revealed to her podcast listeners that she doesn’t know if they will truly follow this policy.
Chrisley Knows Best was canceled after ten seasons in 2023. You can currently stream all episodes of the reality show on Peacock.
|Chrisley Knows Best
|Cast
|Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Nanny Faye Chrisley
|Release Date
|March 11, 2014 – March 27, 2023
|Stream On
|Peacock, USA Network, Amazon Prime Video (availability may vary)
|Created by
|Adam Greener, Jim Sayer, Stephanie Chambers
|Produced by
|Maverick TV, All3Media America
|Based On
|Original reality series following the Chrisley family
|Plot Summary
|A reality show following the lavish yet chaotic lives of the Chrisley family, led by outspoken patriarch Todd Chrisley.
|Musical Elements
|Lighthearted reality TV background music with comedic and dramatic cues.
|Current Status
|Canceled in 2023 after nine seasons, following Todd and Julie Chrisley’s legal issues.
