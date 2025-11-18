Step Into The Future: New Aerial Footage Shows Saudi Arabia’s Trillion-Dollar “The Line”

Imagine a housing project with a futuristic design and an ambitious scale reminiscent of a dystopian sci-fi setting that would cost billions of dollars. With the new footage of Saudi Arabia’s “The Line,” you don’t have to imagine it but simply envision yourself in the heart of it.
The one trillion-dollar mega-city is currently under construction in Saudi Arabia, and the new photos showcasing its recent progress display what some may call a monstrosity of modern infrastructure.
The project, essentially consisting of a massive mirrored skyscraper laid on its side in the desert, which had been initially doubted as “almost impossible,” is reportedly due to be completed in 2030.
New aerial footage shows Saudi Arabia’s mega-city project “The Line” underway
Image credits: neom
Image credits: neom
“The Line” had reportedly faced some challenges along the way, including just getting its construction started in the first place. But after years of problem-solving and an investment of $1 trillion, it is now well underway, Unilad reported.
Earlier this month, Giles Pendleton, the chief operating officer for The Line, took to his LinkedIn page to share some awe-inspiring pictures of the project. He captioned the post: “How to answer the naysayers about the incredible work being done in NEOM?”
NEOM is a planned cross-border city in the Tabuk Province of northwestern Saudi Arabia. It is part of the Saudi Vision 2030 project, aimed at diversifying the economy and reducing Saudi Arabia’s dependence on oil. NEOM encompasses The Line project.
The $1 trillion mega-city is currently under construction in Saudi Arabia
Image credits: Giles Pendleton FRICS
Image credits: Giles Pendleton FRICS
Image credits: Giles Pendleton FRICS
Giles continued: “Show a cross-section of the world’s largest building site from the mountains to the sea.
“Massive excavations on the Line, the future of island resorts on Sindalah, and the next generation of ports and logistics at Oxagon.”
The pictures are indeed nothing short of impressive, displaying aerial visions of a vast desert, a dreamy sea, and some building plans.
The project is due to be completed in 2030
Image credits: Giles Pendleton FRICS
Image credits: Giles Pendleton FRICS
According to NEOM’s official website, “The Line” is a cognitive city stretching 170 kilometers from NEOM’s mountains across desert valleys to the Red Sea. Moreover, it’s a mirrored architecture towering 500 meters above sea level but a land-saving 200 meters wide.
Forbidding roads and cars, “The Line” is planned to run entirely on renewable energy, and 95% of the land will be preserved for nature. “People’s health and well-being will be prioritized over transportation and infrastructure, unlike traditional cities,” the website notes.
“The Line” is a cognitive city stretching across 170 kilometers from NEOM’s mountains across desert valleys to the Red Sea
Image credits: Giles Pendleton FRICS
Image credits: Giles Pendleton FRICS
“The Line” will eventually accommodate 9 million people and will be built on a footprint of just 34 square kilometers, the website adds. This will mean a reduced infrastructure footprint, creating never-before-seen efficiencies in city functions.
Additionally, the ideal climate all year round will ensure that residents can enjoy the surrounding nature. Residents will also have access to all daily essentials within a five-minute walk, in addition to high-speed rail – with an end-to-end transit of 20 minutes.
The Line’s recent updates sparked divided opinions on social media
