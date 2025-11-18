25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

by

It’s interesting how Saturdays don’t get the same credit as Fridays despite being the sweet spot of the weekend — a day when you are fully rested, with plenty of time to kick back and forget the worries of the looming workweek.

True — Saturdays may sometimes feel like a whirlwind — packed with errands, catching up with friends, and prepping for a fun-filled Saturday night. But that doesn’t mean Saturdays deserve no praise.

Shout-out to Saturday for all the relaxed mornings, wholesome brunches, frenzied shopping trips, and wild game nights. And what better way to celebrate than with a Saturday meme to ramp up the excitement? 

#1 Saturday Reboot 

25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

#2 No Mercy for Peeps Who Work Saturday

25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

Image source: BeerMeka

#3 Smells Like Saturday

25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

#4 “Why Does the Weather Only Cooperate on Mondays?”

25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

Image source: @lindseyadler

#5 “It’s Saturday So…Do Something Pointless”

25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

#6 “Bring on the Saturday Morning Smiles!”

25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

#7 “Where the Hell Did the Weekend Go?”

25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

#8 The Morning After

25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

#9 “Relax and Enjoy”

25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

#10 “When Saturday Kicks In”

25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

Image source: 1294DS

#11 Midweek Reality Check

25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

Image source: JustSomeGuy_Idk

#12 “Some Saturdays, You Just Wanna Chill”

25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

#13 Social Battery Status

25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

Image source: @sarcastic_us

#14 “Monday Comes Way Too Fast”

25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

Image source: @Sakshiisanerd

#15 “When Your Boss Says ‘Have a Good Weekend…’”

25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

Image source: toddusmaximus

#16 “When You Decide To Stay In”

25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

#17 “The Weeknd Real Name”

25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Saturdays May “Evolve” As You Get Older

25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

#19 Saturday Night Plans

25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

#20 “When Your Boss Asks You To Work on Saturday”

25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

#21 “Sometimes the Best Saturday Plans Are No Plans at All”

25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

#22 “Weekend Comittments Creeping On You”

25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

Image source: _OoklaTheMok_

#23 Hitting It Hard

25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

Image source: @stupidresumes

#24 Weekdays vs Weekends

25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

Image source: Krktoa

#25 Sleep-In

25 Saturday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend With Laughter

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Husband Seeks Answers After NYPD Detective And Mom Of 3 Found Deceased In Hotel After Cosmetic Surgery
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2025
The Ocean Photography Awards 2021 Announced Their Finalists (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
79 People Who Take Instructions Too Literally
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
70 Of The Craziest Things Kids Said To Their Parents
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
My Friend Created A Tiny Art Gallery For Her 7 Budgies
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Recreated Odd Eating Habits Of Famous Artists And It Tells More About Their Lives Than You Expect
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.