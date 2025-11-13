Millennials Are Blamed For Ruining Pet Food Industry So They Respond By Explaining Why It’s Not Their Fault

by

In today’s world, if there something you’re not really happy about, you don’t need to try that hard to find a group of people that you can easily blame. This group of people not only ruined the diamond industry but also beer, napkins and all kinds of other very important things you can’t live without. Wonder who these people are? Of course, it’s the most hated generation of all – the millennials, and this time they decided to ruin one more industry.

Recently, a website shared an article that blamed millennials for ruining pet food brands

In the article, it stated that since millennials love their animals so much, they are keen to buy fancier pet food. This change is bankrupting many famous food brands such as Nestle, which is considered to be one of the most hated companies in the world for its major contribution to pollution and child labor.

Image credits: Scott Barron

So basically, the article is encouraging people to not only love their animals less but to also support companies that make unhealthy food which can harm them in the long run.

Of course, millennials quickly jumped to defend themselves

Many called out these companies out for not being able to adapt to their customer’s needs

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
