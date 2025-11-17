Hey Pandas, What Used To Be Your Favorite Thing That You Now Think Is Silly? (Closed)

Share with me!
#1
Star Wars. Grew up with the original trilogy. Still hold a love for things related too them.
But then the prequels. You ever want to see me at my angriest, shoutiest, most foul mouthed, watch the Phantom Menace with me.
That killed off a lot of love. The latest trilogy, I watched, only meh enjoyed them.
And now, especially with Disney, my eyes are opened up to how much of a cash grab it is, making films and tv series left right and centre, with no coherency. Also I am a proper grown up adult with finances, mortgages and bills, could not and would not be able to afford the time or the money to keep up with it all.
#2
miraculous ladybug. used to be drop down obsessed with this show but then my obsession kinda just faded away ig. then i realized how repetitive the story was, how bad the main character really is, and the contoversies the show has been in. now i am repulsed by the show
#3
Mine is kpop.
#4
Anything feminine. I used to love wearing dresses and other girl stuff but then I realized that girl stuff really wasn’t my thing anymore and I discovered that boy stuff was really my thing, now I like more traditionally masculine things, like wrestling, trucks, and superheroes. Yeah, I’m transgender, female to male.
#5
Excessive jewelry and make up. I looked like a working girl as a teen. The only jewelry I wear now is my wedding ring. Makeup, if I bother, takes two minutes.
Follow Us