Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Polish artist Pawel Kuczynski is a well-known artist who likes to express his thoughts through his mind-provoking illustrations that depict our modern society. Each colorful artwork by the artist illustrates the perils of our current society and points out relatable feelings and experiences along with a good dose of irony and sarcasm.
Kuczynski’s works are themed to include topics such as societal pressure, mental health issues, and the negative effects of social media addiction. In his illustrations, one can often notice that his artworks tend to portray the loneliness that some might experience while immersed in the world of social media, from forever chasing “likes” to the constant upkeep of online personas. These last few themes have become even more prevalent given the current global pandemic.
More info: Facebook | pictorem.com | teepublic.com | pawelkuczynski.com | Instagram
