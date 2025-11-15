Artist Reveals What’s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

by

Polish artist Pawel Kuczynski is a well-known artist who likes to express his thoughts through his mind-provoking illustrations that depict our modern society. Each colorful artwork by the artist illustrates the perils of our current society and points out relatable feelings and experiences along with a good dose of irony and sarcasm.

Kuczynski’s works are themed to include topics such as societal pressure, mental health issues, and the negative effects of social media addiction. In his illustrations, one can often notice that his artworks tend to portray the loneliness that some might experience while immersed in the world of social media, from forever chasing “likes” to the constant upkeep of online personas. These last few themes have become even more prevalent given the current global pandemic.

More info: Facebook | pictorem.com | teepublic.com | pawelkuczynski.com | Instagram

#1

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#2

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#3

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#4

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#5

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#6

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#7

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#8

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#9

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#10

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#11

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#12

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#13

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#14

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#15

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#16

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#17

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#18

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#19

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#20

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#21

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#22

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#23

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#24

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#25

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#26

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#27

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#28

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#29

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

#30

Artist Reveals What&#8217;s Wrong With Our Modern Society In These 30 New Satirical Illustrations

Image source: pawel_kuczynski1

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A Great Compilation of Cartoon Shows Being Cleverly Self Aware
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2017
Boondocks Huey
Does The Boondocks Pilot Hold Up Nearly 15 Years Later?
3 min read
Mar, 21, 2022
After A Tearful Monologue, Inside Source Reveals Jimmy Kimmel’s Staff Threatened To Walk Out
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2025
Family Puts Ashes Of Their Beloved Son And A Letter In A Bottle With $4 Bills And Throws It Into The Sea, This Woman Finds It
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
73 Comics About Happiness That Will Make You Think
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Stranger Things’ Season 3 Rumored to Be the Duffer Brothers’ Last Season
3 min read
Feb, 22, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.