Sasha Banks Reportedly ‘Done’ With WWE

With reports making the rounds, Sasha Banks has reportedly called it quits with WWE. This may not be a shocker to the wrestler’s fans and followers. Banks has spoken out on social media several times about her frustration with the wrestling company.
Going by fighting schedules and appearances, it would be recalled that Sasha Banks hasn’t fought or had any appearances on WWE television for quite a long time. It’s all been speculation since she walked out of the company with Naomi in May of 2022. Well, the rumors have been confirmed to be true.
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, it’s been confirmed that Sasha Banks has left the WWE and is done with the company. In his words,
“Okay, there’s a lot to this one. I had talked with WWE about it, and they basically had nothing to say as far as the situation. Obviously, we’d talked about this before. They [WWE] had been talking to both of them, but they had been talking to her [Banks] about a return, and they were very far apart on money. That was the last that I had heard.
She was asking for a very high number for a WWE woman wrestler, but if you look at the amount of money that WWE takes in, she would still be underpaid. Everyone from Roman Reigns to Brock Lesnar is underpaid.
That was the last that I had heard. Now, her contract was set to expire at the end of the year. However, as we’ve seen with so many people, they could freeze the deal.”
On her decision to stay with or return to WWE, he said,
“She’s not going back to WWE, but you cannot always rule that out. Maybe they’ll say, ‘She’s more trouble than she’s worth. She’s asking for so much money.’ Which is, of course, the attitude a month ago of ‘Oh my god how can she ask for so much money?’”
Her departure remains a shocker to many in the wrestling community. Her fans and the wrestling community have got her back on this one. Social media comments have called out the wrestling company to do more to support its wrestlers, especially the female stars.
Love or hate her stand on this, Sasha Banks’ departure remains a notable loss for the WWE. The company would have to look hard to find a worthy enough replacement to fill the void she left behind.
What happened between Sasha Banks and WWE?
Banks and Naomi staged a walkout in May 2022 to express their frustrations on booking fight matches. The Vince McMahon-led WWE wasn’t ready to sit down and find common ground. As far as the company’s management was concerned, the female wrestlers demanded too much pay.
With Vince McMahon’s resignation and Triple H’s promotion to Chief Content Officer, fans hoped the situation would be resolved. Other than that, Triple H and Banks share a close relationship from her time at NXT. This latest report proves again that both parties couldn’t reach an agreement.
Who is Sasha Banks?
Unless you’re new to WWE, Banks was one of the company’s most popular female wrestlers. Banks joined WWE in 2012 and painstakingly built a name for herself. In the following years, Banks was already signed to NXT, a developmental brand of the WWE. Since her debut on the main WWE in 2015, Banks has consistently risen as one of the best female wrestlers. Since 2015, Banks has won the WWE Women’s Championship four good times!
Industry observers had, at a point, noted that the disparity in pay was a result of her gender. Although she enjoyed success and fame in the ring, Banks remained frustrated and stuck in the WWE.
What does the future hold for Sasha Banks?
For Sasha Banks, her immediate focus is to attend the Wrestle Kingdom 17 show in Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2023. However, although she’ll be on the show, there are no plans that she’ll wrestle in the event.
Also, Banks expanded more on her future in a September interview with Ahch-To-Radio. She said,
“There is so much that I’m creating right now. It’s all under an umbrella. I’m an actor, writer, producer, and extraordinaire entertainer. All within those realms, I’m doing something. You just have to stay tuned. You have a microphone, that’s something big I want to do. Not podcasting, but music. I don’t know if that’s the number one next thing because acting…there are a lot of things coming up acting right now. I’m really starting to focus my mind around music and the music realm and being kind of a director in that space of creating a musical video piece.”
Do you think Sasha Banks would ever make a return to the WWE?