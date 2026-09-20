36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

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“Do what you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life.” If you’re one of the lucky ones who find joy and contentment in what you do for a living, this saying likely resonates. 

Unfortunately, not everyone gets to love their job. For many, it’s a transactional means to an end. They trade their time and energy for money to put food on the table, put their kids to school, pay bills, and settle debts. And as you may expect, these folks would carry a ton of frustration and unhappiness on their shoulders.

In honor of these commendable souls, here are some sarcastic work memes to help you get through the week. If you’re already waiting for the next Friday, may these chucklesome images help tide you through. 

#1

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Billy McCall

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

#2

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Kasni Putri

#3

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Rick Morty

Feeling cynical about one’s job may be a sign of burnout. While it is normal to feel it from time to time, leaving it unaddressed can have long-lasting, undesirable effects. 

According to University of California, Berkeley psychology professor Christina Maslach, burnout goes beyond stress responses because it involves two other components: a hostile response to a job and, ultimately, quiet quitting and having a negative sense of self.

#4

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Billy McCall

#5

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Work Memes﻿

#6

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Cassie Mishio

In an interview with the American Psychological Association, Maslach noted that burnout goes far beyond exhaustion, which normally affects everyone, even those who enjoy their work. 

“(Burnout is) a high frequency of all three things: exhaustion, cynicism, and a lack of professional efficacy on the job,” she explained.

#7

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Work Memes

#8

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Paulina Dewi Hastaleny

#9

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Billy McCall

Every job has its stressful moments. But as Maslach points out, chronic job stressors can lead to burnout, which can occur when the job and the employee are mismatched. One reason for this mismatch is a lack of control. 

“How much choice, discretion, and say do you have over what you do to innovate or do a little better or differently? Or do you—don’t have control over the work that you’re doing? And that’s a huge one,” she said.

#10

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Work Memes

#11

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Billy McCall

#12

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Work Memes﻿

While it has gotten more attention in recent years, the concept of burnout has been around for decades. According to Fast Company, workers in health and human services have used burnout to describe their own job crisis as far back as the 1970s. 

In 2019, the World Health Organization recognized burnout as an “occupational phenomenon” and included it in its 11th revision of the International Classification of Diseases.

#13

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Work Memes﻿

#14

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Work Memes

#15

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: BOSS ROAST

Over the years, Maslach has made efforts to find solutions to workplace burnout. As an expert on the topic, she encourages more conversations about it and a worker-centric approach. 

“We need to reframe the basic question from who is burning out to why they are burning out,” she said. “It is not enough to simply focus on the worker who is having a problem—there must be a recognition of the surrounding job conditions that are the sources of the problem.”

#16

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Wen Daud

#17

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Ruminih Ruminih

#18

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Jamein Adams

#19

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Work Memes﻿

#20

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Wen Daud

#21

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Billy McCall

#22

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Wen Daud

#23

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Kasni Putri

#24

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Wen Daud

#25

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Mark Sturgill

#26

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Work Memes

#27

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Billy McCall

#28

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Paulina Dewi Hastaleny

#29

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Work Memes﻿

#30

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Courtney Henderson

#31

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Jessica Stehr

#32

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Markeece K. Gaston

#33

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Markeece K. Gaston

#34

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Work Memes﻿

#35

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Billy McCall

#36

36 Funny Memes With A Side Of Sarcasm As It’s The Only Way To Cope With Having To Work

Image source: Work Memes﻿

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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