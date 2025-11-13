I Created A Range Of Shakespeare Quotes As Gifts For Book Lovers

I created a range of 20 different quotes from Shakespeare complete works to be sold as literary gifts for book lovers and readers alike! Each quote has 5 styles and gets printed onto a random page from the complete works of Shakespeare.
I hope you like them!
More info: bigprintlittleprint.com
“I like this place and could willingly waste my time in it”
“Listen to many, speak to a few”
“Dispute not with her: she is lunatic”
“Don’t waste your love on somebody, who doesn’t value it”
“Though she be but little, she is fierce!”
