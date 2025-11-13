I Created A Range Of Shakespeare Quotes As Gifts For Book Lovers

by

I created a range of 20 different quotes from Shakespeare complete works to be sold as literary gifts for book lovers and readers alike! Each quote has 5 styles and gets printed onto a random page from the complete works of Shakespeare.

I hope you like them!

More info: bigprintlittleprint.com

“I like this place and could willingly waste my time in it”

I Created A Range Of Shakespeare Quotes As Gifts For Book Lovers

“Listen to many, speak to a few”

I Created A Range Of Shakespeare Quotes As Gifts For Book Lovers

“Dispute not with her: she is lunatic”

I Created A Range Of Shakespeare Quotes As Gifts For Book Lovers

“Don’t waste your love on somebody, who doesn’t value it”

I Created A Range Of Shakespeare Quotes As Gifts For Book Lovers

“Though she be but little, she is fierce!”

I Created A Range Of Shakespeare Quotes As Gifts For Book Lovers

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Elderly Neighbor Wants An Apology From Mom After She Laughs At Her Warnings About Kids’ Ouija Board
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2025
The Dog Walkers Gif Series
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Homeless Boy Does His Homework Using The Light From A Local McDonald’s
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
So Then Why Didn’t They Just do a King of Queens Reboot?
3 min read
Jun, 9, 2017
Would You Vote For Me?
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Why Is Katy Perry Leaving American Idol?
3 min read
May, 29, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.