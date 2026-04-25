60 Times Someone Ran Their Stupid Mouth And Left The Rest Of The Office In Shock

It’s fair to think that most of us want smart people on our team at work. Or let’s rather say we’d prefer not to have dimwits. Quite frankly, it’s just easier to get the job done when the pencils are all sharpened properly, and none of the tires are flat, if you know what we mean…
Sadly, we can’t always get what we want. And while we can choose our friends, we cannot choose our coworkers. From the one who asked whether the stairs go up or down, to another 38-year-old who admitted to playing Barbie in her head, people have been outing their not-so-bright colleagues for all the world to see.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of shockingly stupid things to come out of the mouths of the gainfully employed. And even HR might be stumped. May these stories give you a newfound appreciation for any of your coworkers who have more than half a brain cell.
#1
Image source: FowlTemptress
Nope. Your email did not find me well today. In fact, it finds me wondering how I ended up working with an imbecile… If you’ve ever found yourself thinking something along those lines, you might be dealing with someone who is not the sharpest tool in your company’s proverbial shed.
Whether they just don’t follow instructions, refuse to listen, make the same stupid mistakes over and over again, or simply do not think before allowing the verbal diarrhea to come spewing out of their mouth, it can be frustrating to know that this person somehow got an adult job when it seems they’d be better off going back to school.
#2
Image source: Alex_the_Penguin77
#3
Image source: jazzanchovy
As tempting as it may be to blow a gasket or scream “shut up!” this isn’t the professional way to go about dealing with idiots in the workplace. A guy called Michael Cauchon has provided some pretty solid and helpful one-liners to use in certain situations where dumb reigns supreme.
For example, do you work with someone who seemingly failed comprehension at school, or won’t take the time to read the whole email? Here’s what he suggests you say:
“The previous communications contain the information you are looking for, but I will paste it here for clarity.”
“Reattaching my email to provide further clarity. I have highlighted the part that concerns this the most.”
“I have included my initial email below which contains all of the details you are looking for.”
“I previously sent you an email regarding that, but please let me know if something went wrong in transit.”
“Try problem-solving on your own before you come to me.”
“I encourage you to brainstorm possible solutions prior to looping me in for additional support.”
#4
Image source: suchasurfriend
#5
Image source: Udododo4
#6
Image source: MadJen1979
You gave your coworker advice, or warned them that something wasn’t going to work, but surprise, surprise, they didn’t listen. Now everything has gone south. Instead of the good old “I told you so” jab, Cauchon suggests responding with this gem:
“As per my prediction, this outcome does not come as a surprise…”
#7
Image source: schwelvis
#8
Image source: undo512
#9
Image source: papereverywhere
And what if said coworker now wants you to fix their mess? Cauchon, a copywriter by day and apparently a guru of comebacks by day and night, advises that you throw it right back at them. Politely, of course.
You could say, “I did previously note that this was a likely outcome, how do you plan to resolve this?” or you could try, “As I mentioned something of this effect may happen, so moving forward, what do you believe would be the best solution to remedy this?”
#10
Image source: mrs-machino
#11
Image source: shortpoppy
#12
Image source: momma-not-that-drunk
Of course, it has to be said that sometimes when we think we’re dealing with a dumb coworker, the call might be coming from inside the house. In other words, we are the problem. Not them.
For example, if you have shown someone how to do something several times and they still don’t get it, it’s possible that you’re a bad teacher.
“Don’t assume that the problem belongs to them. This is part of how you come to see the full picture. They might just be dumb, poor learners, but they also might not understand what you keep telling them and fear your reaction if they tell you. By not blaming them, you give them a chance to offer an explanation,” explains the Lifehacker site in response to a reader seeking advice on a frustratingly dumb coworker.
#13
Image source: judyjetsonne
#14
Image source: Ok_Chipmunk_7066
#15
Image source: DragonflyJonez
Lifehacker’s experts go on to say that if you’re a terrible teacher, this so-called dumb coworker can help you learn to be better. “Maybe they just struggle with certain tasks and don’t know what to do. In this case, you can ask how to teach them and work with them a little more closely,” they suggest.
If that doesn’t work, you may want to call in the help of a few other colleagues. “In the event you’re alone in dealing with a coworker of deficient intelligence, make sure other people know the problem as well,” notes Lifehacker. “Ask someone on your level or above you to work with this problematic coworker for a little while and assess the situation.”
#16
Image source: athaliah
#17
Image source: reddit.com
#18
Image source: matepatepa
If your smarter coworkers don’t find a problem with the person you’re complaining about, you might very well be the problem.
“Often times a breakdown in communication can make someone seem stupid when they actually have quite a bit of intelligence,” cautions the Lifehacker team. They suggest having lunch with the person so you can get to know them a bit better.
“This might sound miserable, given how you feel about them, but it can give you a chance to understand their behavior a little better,” they explain. “That can provide insight into how they operate and how you can communicate with them more effectively.”
#19
Image source: Kilanya
#20
Image source: Patient-Doughnut7266
#21
Image source: beautifulfromafar
On the other hand, if your coworker truly isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed, sometimes it’s best to just laugh off their stupidity. As long as it’s not costing the company millions, of course.
“If you didn’t have to work with them, you’d probably find a lot of their actions funny,” Lifehacker’s team guesses. “Making a concerted effort to laugh about the dumb things they do rather than conjure up more anger will help you let go of a lot of the frustration.”
#22
Image source: ClambakeAgressor
#23
Image source: GrimSpirit42
#24
Image source: jonnycooksomething
As Cauchon writes, “It’s not always the workplace clown causing all the issues. We also have our fair share of shortcomings from time to time.” And it’s important to be kind. Talking about being kind, we had to laugh at his advice (inspired by Dale Carnegie) on what to do when a coworker is not doing what they’re being paid to do:
“If someone else isn’t doing their job, do it for them and do a really terrible job of it, then send it to them with the likes of ‘I noticed you’ve been tied-up with other tasks, so I went ahead and took the lead on this, does it look alright?’ Nobody wants their name on bad work, so they’ll drop everything and fix it immediately.”
#25
Image source: Right_Implement2682
#26
Image source: IloveRamen99
#27
Image source: tarashoe
#28
Image source: BrownKidIRL
#29
Image source: wheresthemilkdad
#30
Image source: painting-lady
#31
Image source: bniceplease
#32
Image source: Arise-Beru-1174
#33
Image source: avenger1812
#34
Image source: freerangelibrarian
#35
Image source: CombatAnthropologist
#36
Image source: milvanhouten
#37
Image source: flowergirl818
#38
Image source: Jimbo072
#39
Image source: jennifermerr
#40
Image source: reddit.com
#41
Image source: nzu2l1aiw
#42
Image source: mrboomx
#43
Image source: runswithamango
#44
Image source: lmo2382
#45
Image source: bb9116
#46
Image source: wingedmonkeytrainer
#47
Image source: Wackadoodle77
#48
Image source: whateveratthispoint_
#49
Image source: clocksailor
#50
Image source: MrNeo602
#51
Image source: Marcus9356
#52
Image source: Ill-Instruction8466
#53
Image source: Indis83
#54
Image source: CalculonsPride
#55
Image source: Use_a_chooser_name
#56
Image source: Extra-Astronomer4698
#57
Image source: Asil228
#58
Image source: LutschiPutschi
#59
Image source: Cornflake294
#60
Image source: ForsakenRow673
Follow Us