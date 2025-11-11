Our Satirical Cartoons Show The Shocking Reality Of Modern Day Society

We are two Romanian cartoonists sharing a satirical view to our modern world for over 30 years.

These cartoons represent our views on relevant topics, such as war or politics, and people sins, like immorality and shallowness.

Even though our work has been acclaimed by the art community and won many prizes, our main goal is to bring attention to touchy subjects.

#1 The Soldier’s Future

#2 War

#3 Two Prisoners

#4 True Love

#5 The Opening Ceremony Of Life

#6 The Bible, Corrected By God

#7 Cure For Stupidity

#8 The Brain

#9 The Revolutionary’s “victory”

#10 The Grandmaster

#11 The Truth About Original Sin

#12 Doctor Or Veterinary? Both!

