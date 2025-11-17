35 Surprising Companies That Are A Lot More Evil Than Meets The Eye

As consumers, we’re all just trying to do our best. Buy what you need but not too much. Support small businesses, but don’t break the bank. Stop supporting fast fashion and animal cruelty, and make sure that bag didn’t come from a factory where workers are exploited. Trying to be an ethical consumer can be confusing and exhausting.
But if we can’t be perfect consumers, thanks to the landscape provided for us by massive corporations, we can at least try to avoid the brands that are the worst of the worst. Reddit users have recently been calling out the most “evil [companies] not enough people talk about,” so you’ll find some of their thoughts down below. From huge pharmaceutical distributors to fruit producers, you may already be aware of some of these unethical companies, but feel free to upvote the ones you’d like others to stop supporting as well!
#1
PETA. Bunch of f*****g hypocrites.
Image source: ATC_av8er, cottonbro studio
#2
Any for-profit health insurance company has plenty of blood on its hands. Charging people out the a*s only for non-doctors to decide what care is or isn’t medically necessary to cover.
Image source: Careless-Roof-8339, Karolina Grabowska
#3
De Beers – the largest diamond company in the world – has been exploiting workers in the world’s poorest nations for 135 years.
Image source: iWroteBurningWorld, Minnaert
#4
The Christian broadcasting network. Pat Robertson was one of the biggest pushers of anti-lgbt propaganda to Christians everywhere, going as far In the 80s to say that gay men wore rings with a spike so when they shake someone’s hand they’ll infect that person with HIV. May he rest in p**s
Image source: casey12297
#5
The Susan G Komen Foundation (The reason pink is everywhere for breast cancer awareness) is a crooked organization that not only pockets the majority of the incoming donations, but actively restricts other cancer research fundraising ventures.
Image source: kdeweb24, Anna Tarazevich
#6
Johnson and Johnson knew they had asbestos in their baby powder and still sold their products, causing countless cases of ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.
Image source: LbGuns, Mike Mozart
#7
Herbalife. Absolute trash scam ruining people’s lives.
Image source: Iuvenesco, Eduardo Francisco Vazque
#8
Ticketmaster.
I don’t care that people do talk about how predatory and outright evil Ticketmaster is, it’s not talked about ENOUGH.
The FTC wants to block Microsoft buying Activision for no particular reason, but Ticketmaster…the very definition of a predatory monopoly gets a free pass. WTF is going on here?
Image source: McFeely_Smackup
#9
Nestle, bought some aquafers in Florida and could only legally take x amount a year. They’d just drain them and pay the fines. Also mansanto, but I think people talk about them a decent amount, but some people have never heard of them
Image source: Fit_Huckleberry1683, Bycroft Boy
#10
Goodwill. They are non-profit in name only and pay disabled people sub-minimum wage under the guise of helping them. They also put literal garbage on the shelves and sell things higher than they were new. Some are worse than others.
Image source: MsCoddiwomple, Mike Mozart
#11
Autism Speaks
Image source: TheQuietMelody, Edsel Little
#12
Bayer knowingly sold blood-clotting
agents infected with HIV to Asia
and Latin America months after
withdrawing them from Europe
and the US.
Image source: TheiLLRecluse, Ivan Radic
#13
Knoa Pharma, formerly known as Purdue Pharma. They are the main character of the opioid crisis.
Image source: grumpy_enraged_bear, Julie Viken
#14
Monsanto???
Image source: tbroadurst, Monsanto
#15
TurboTax has been lobbying the US government not to tell taxpayers how much they owe. So that they can make money doing that.
Image source: Queen_Sardine, Mike Mozart
#16
PG&E. They’ve burned down California several times, [unaliving] a number of our citizens here. Then having the audacity to play money games with the families of the deceased or those who’ve lost homes. F**k Em.
Image source: MAJORMETAL84, Pixabay
#17
Sallie Mae, really any private student loan lender. Provides predatory student loans with outrageous interest rates that seem to never approach the level of being feasibly paid off. You also end up paying nearly double, sometimes triple the loan by the time you are able to pay it off.
Image source: 70snostalgia
#18
Tyson Foods, Cargill, National Beef Packing Company, and JBS.
Even if you dgaf about animals, they are pretty awful to the people who work at their slaughterhouses, and those four are like 85% of the market, so they also greatly exploit the farmers who raise animals for them.
Image source: SkydiverTom, IAN
#19
DuPont. Watched Dark Waters yesterday…wtf???
Image source: Apart_Emergency_191, Matthew Hurst
#20
Brookdale, the senior care/assisted living megacorp.
Senior care in the US is f*****g terrifying, and they’re at the center of it. Abuse, neglect, grifting survivors into estate-locking deals… Brookdale is evil. And most of us will have to deal with them or someone like them as we’re entering our most vulnerable adult years.
Image source: CyclopticGingerCat, Dominik Lange
#21
This is probably a personal bias, but United Healthcare.
Any health insurance company really….but this all stems from the United States health care system
Image source: Bearboxer, Tony Webster
#22
HCA – Healthcare Corp of America
The largest, for-profit hospital system in the country (world probably).
Imagine if Walmart owned your hospital… that would be an improvement over HCA.
Image source: Stoopiddogface, Tom Fisk
#23
Blackstone. It’s on more people’s radars nowadays but still not enough. The biggest landlord of them all; you wonder why your once affordable suburb now has half-million starter homes that virtually nobody can afford on the average local salary? Blame these guys.
In fact, I’d say Air BnB, VRBO, RedFin, Zillow, every company that adds nothing of value to the economy except artificially pumping up numbers on houses that the supermajority of Americans have been taught to think of as a riskless get-rich scheme, instead of a basic human need.
Image source: AlliumoftheKnife, Antoni Shkraba
#24
Starbucks. It’s not as “liberal” a company as people think. They essentially gain a lot of their coffee through slave labor in other countries like Brazil, and they treat their Baristas like s**t. There’s a reason many stores are unionizing.
Image source: RevolutionaryWorld82
#25
Uline. It’s a privately owned business run by the extreme right-wing, conservative Uihlein family. They pump millions into efforts to remove voting rights, especially in Wisconsin and are funders of the election denying lie of 2020. So many businesses get their supplies from this company without looking at their politics. It’s really common that I buy something from a business that has its own brand identity focused on environmental or social activism only to have their product show up in a Uline box. I feel like a pedantic Karen but I usually shoot these companies an email to bring their attention to the politics of Uline and suggest some alternatives like Global Industrial, Grainger, etc. In their response they always say they have no clue. At my own company I worked to get them removed from our internal operations which given the size of the business is not insignificant. Made me proud to see the corporate statement removing them from our supply chain.
Image source: TheNutmegger, Michael Styne
#26
Coca Cola produces 3 million tonnes of plastic packaging a year. That’s an estimated 108 billion plastic bottles a year.
Image source: afternoonified
#27
Blackrock, Koch industries, Sinclair Broadcasting, Sysco, McKesson
Image source: Milo8942, BoogaFrito
#28
Wells Fargo’s pretty shady. I’ve never worked for or banked with them, but they’re pretty shady.
Image source: 4Ever2Thee, Deane Bayas
#29
Walmart
Image source: theybanmeagain
#30
Elsevier.
Established a near monopoly of academic journals. Charge scientists to publish in them (in the thousands) also charge the public to read them (subscription also in the thousands). Convince other scientists to review the scientific content for free (exploiting younger scientists who need to build their CV).
Basically putting a pay wall on the results of government tax dollar funded research.
Don’t get me started on how major Universities deal with STEM PhD students. Bringing people in as “students”, make them work 40+ hours a week in lab, purposefully misclassify them as students when really they’re workers, apply for large government grants using data generated by these students, make them do all the grading for the undergrad classes, and then complain when the students are begging for 40k/year. Instead tell them they’re lucky that as “students” they don’t have to pay tuition to be there. At the end of 5-7 years of this treatment they’ll give you a PhD. SCAM.
Image source: ceshhbeshh, Pixabay
#31
UPS. I have seen decisions made that have [unalived] employees and then the supervisor responsible get promoted. I have seen managers get fired for removing time worked from time cards only to be hired back a month later. I have saw intentional OSHA violations on a nightly basis for years. I see supervisors relentlessly harass employees. Horrible company in every way imaginable.
Image source: SiegelGT, Mike Mozart
#32
Value Village. They trick people into thinking they are a nonprofit, take donations that could be going to people who need them, and charge insane prices.
Image source: ripMyTime0192, Anthony Easton
#33
Pfizer Not trying to sound like an anti Vaxer but they’ve always been a pretty shady company
Image source: MinuteAssistance1800
#34
Pearson Vue – Did none of you go to college and shell out way too much money? Or take a standardized test?
Image source: Realistic_Mushroom, Pearson Vue
#35
Luxottica.Pretty much a monopoly on the vision care and product market.They own just about ALL fashion Eyewear and eye care outlets.Hence the ridiculous prices.
Image source: phutch54, Francesco Paggiaro
Follow Us