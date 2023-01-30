Sarah Hyland’s SVU Appearance Was One of Her Best Performances

Her best and biggest role to date is absolute as Haley Dunphy on the hit sitcom Modern Family, but we all love Sarah Hyland in anything she does. She’s an exceptionally talented actress and never fails to make us fall in love with her character. However, do you remember when she was on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit? Sarah Hyland’s SVU appearance was good, but people forget she was on there. Actually, she’s been on the show two times. The first time was in 2001, and the second time was in 2009. The second time Sarah Hyland made an SVU appearance was a big one. She played a psychotic character, and she did it so well.
Sarah Hyland’s SVU Role
She was already playing a funny young woman with a big personality and a hugely popular nature when she took this role. It was amazing seeing her go from bubbly, popular Haley Dunphy to a psycho, and we loved it. She played Jennifer, a highly intelligent woman who can’t handle the pressure of her academic career. It causes her to have a mental breakdown, and she goes into a complete spiral. She is the woman suspected of murdering her roommate, and she did it in the midst of her break. Her appearance was one of the best roles she’s ever played, despite being such a short one. She was a genius in the role, and it showed the range she was capable of.
Sarah Hyland’s Health Never Stands in Her Way
For many years during her Modern Family role, people criticized her for being too thin. They thought she was going through the motions of being a young star in Hollywood who wanted to be thin and beautiful, but people were not paying attention. Sarah Hyland’s health has always been an issue; fans did not know it. She was diagnosed as a child with something called kidney dysplasia. Essentially, her kidney did not work properly, and she needed a new one. She underwent surgery in 2012 to take a kidney from her father. Sadly, the kidney did not last. When it failed, it was her brother who donated his kidney.
As a result, she’s on many medications. Those medications make it nearly impossible for her to put on weight and muscle mass. She’s very thin as a result of the medications that help her keep her kidney in good functioning form. She is thin not because she feels she has to conform but because her body doesn’t give her an option. Meanwhile, throughout two kidney transplants and many bedrests, she still filmed her hit show for a decade. Nothing stops her.
Sarah Hyland Considered Suicide
One of the most shocking things to learn about Hyland is that she once thought about taking her own life. She is bubbly and happy, and she is always in a good mood, and it shocks everyone to learn she was thinking about suicide. Her kidney issues always felt like such a burden. She was a young woman whose body was failing her, and she felt she was a burden on her family. Her father and brother both went through the painful and lengthy process of donating kidneys, which meant hospital stays for them and their own recovery. As a result, she thought she should take her own life to relieve the burden she placed on her family. Her family, however, has never considered her a burden. The pain of knowing her body did not accept the kidney her father gave her was too much for her, and she felt horrible. Thankfully, she did not take her own life.
She’s a Newlywed
After a string of bad luck with men – including a restraining order and physical abuse at the hands of Matt Prokop, Sarah Hyland met former Bachelor alum, Wells Adams. He is funny and easily likable, and they began dating in 2017. They got engaged in 2019, postponed their wedding due to COVID, and finally wed in 2022. She’s a newlywed living her best life with her best friend, and they seem to be one of the happiest couples in Hollywood. Probably because they don’t take themselves too seriously and they are just having a good time focusing on one another. Right now, they are hosting some reality shows, doing their thing, and really just having a good time together. They are what you might call a match made in heaven, and we are all cheering for their marriage and continued happiness.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!