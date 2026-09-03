Iconic Actresses’ Forever-Young Looks Backfire As Fans Can’t Bear Unsettling Detail Quietly Ruining New Movie

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are reuniting nearly three decades later for Practical Magic 2, the sequel to their 1998 cult classic.
As anticipation builds for the long-awaited sequel, a new promotional clip from the film recently surfaced online.
However, instead of building excitement, the footage drew criticism after viewers noticed something distracting about Bullock and Kidman. For some viewers, this new realization has become a major source of disappointment.
“It’s a total mess,” one viewer wrote on X, reacting to the clip.
Practical Magic 2 clip raises concerns about Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman’s appearances
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Practical Magic 2, starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, is set to hit theaters next week. As the film’s promotional campaign ramps up, a new clip featuring the two stars was released online on Wednesday, September 2.
The footage features a brief interaction between Bullock, Kidman, and Lee Pace, who plays a love interest for Bullock’s character in the sequel.
The clip quickly gained attention on social media after viewers criticized what they saw as limited facial expressions from the two actresses.
“Friend, Nicole has a static face; you can’t see any expression on her. It’s a total mess,” one X user pointed out.
A second person asked, “What is happening with Sandra Bullock’s face?”
“I love so much how Sandra Bullock is transforming into Michael Jackson,” a third joked.
Several other viewers also chimed in, claiming that Bullock and Kidman appeared unable to move their foreheads or emote.
Some viewers speculated that cosmetic procedures may have contributed to their limited facial expressions, although neither actress has publicly addressed those specific claims.
Some moviegoers say cosmetic procedures are becoming a distraction on screen
Last month, Kidman’s appearance on the cover of British Vogue‘s September 2026 issue also drew criticism online. Some social-media users said she looked noticeably different in the photo shoot, prompting speculation about possible cosmetic procedures.
The release of the Practical Magic 2 clip brought renewed attention to those discussions about Kidman’s appearance. On X, some viewers argued that her and Bullock’s appearances distracted them from the scene and the story.
One user said, “Practical Magic because it will be practically magic if we see a facial expression in this movie?”
“Smooth foreheads, how are you gonna be an actress and be so afraid of wrinkling? It’s like if a baker was afraid of the oven,” another commented.
A third person wrote, “Botox is the worst thing that happened to cinema.”
The criticism surrounding Practical Magic 2 is hardly an isolated case. In recent months, moviegoers have increasingly argued that alleged cosmetic procedures can become a distraction, particularly when an actor’s appearance clashes with a film’s setting and pulls viewers out of the story.
In July, Lily-Rose Depp’s appearance in the upcoming horror film Werwulf also drew criticism, with some viewers arguing that alleged cosmetic procedures distracted them from the film’s period setting.
Similar concerns emerged last month after a poster for the latest adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility was released.
“The migrated lip filler [is] taking me right out,” one viewer wrote, while others speculated about Esmé Creed-Miles’ appearance and described it as distracting.
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman reflect on their decades-long bond
Bullock and Kidman, who played sisters Sally and Gillian Owens in the original film, reunited for the sequel nearly three decades later.
During a recent interview with Extra, Bullock spoke about her bond with Kidman.
The 62-year-old said that although the pair had not seen much of each other since working together on the 1998 film, they had no trouble reconnecting.
“We didn’t create it. It just happened,” she said.
Bullock also joked that their dynamic was chaotic, calling their chemistry a “train wreck.”
In a separate interview with Who What Wear, Kidman said she felt comfortable sharing anything with Bullock and often turned to her co-star for advice.
“You don’t gatekeep with your sisters,” Bullock added.
While Kidman and Bullock are returning for the sequel, Evan Rachel Wood and Alexandra Artrip, who played Sally’s daughters in the original, will not reprise their roles. Their roles have instead been recast, with Joey King and Maisie Williams taking over.
Practical Magic 2 is scheduled for release on September 10, 2026.
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