Underwater Life: Low-Poly Illustrations Made By Hand, Line After Line, Poly After Poly

After finishing my latest low-poly portraits for “Game of Thrones” and “The Big Bang Theory”, I wanted to work on something different than a human portrait, and to see how this technique will adjust to different forms. This project took me almost 3 months to complete. All of the low-poly illustrations were made by hand, line after line, poly after poly. No scripts and no automatic process.
Why the hell I do this to myself you ask? I believe that the human brain has the best scripts possible and no computer can recreate the same. It can look the same, it can imitate it pretty well but it will never have a “soul” to it. a script can’t know that a tiny white dot in the eye is a reflection that gives emotion to the whole work. I hope you enjoy this project, I know I did.
More info: Underwaterlife
Follow Us