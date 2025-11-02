28 Mind-Bending Scenarios That’ll Challenge Your Morals – Vote Now & See Where You Stand

Would you want to read minds if you couldn’t turn them off?
This poll is full of dilemmas like that. There are 28 different ones where every wish or power comes with a downside that’s hard to ignore. Maybe you could fix your biggest mistake, but you’d lose a memory you love. You’ll have to make a call each time – there’s no middle ground here.
Would you still go for it, knowing what you’d have to give up? Scroll down & decide! ⚖️
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity. 💡 🚀
#1 You can teleport anywhere, but you appear naked every time you arrive
Image source: Marek Piwnicki
#2 You become the most talented person in your field, but you forget everyone you love
Image source: Pixabay
#3 You can fix one mistake from your past, but you’ll forget one happy memory in return
Image source: KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA
#4 You could end world hunger, but every meal you eat for the rest of your life tastes like ash
Image source: Karola G
#5 You can read minds, but you can never turn them off
Image source: geralt
#6 You could make one lie in history become true, but one major truth becomes a lie
Image source: Brett Jordan
#7 You could bring back someone you lost, but they return with no memory of you
Image source: cottonbro studio
#8 You could predict the future perfectly, but you can’t convince anyone it’s true
Image source: Ксения Вохминцева
#9 You could stop time whenever you want, but each time one person you know loses an hour of their life
Image source: Karola G
#10 You could take away someone’s pain, but you’d feel it instead
Image source: Andrea Piacquadio
#11 You can become completely fearless, but you lose all sense of excitement
Image source: Joni Parlindungan Manurung
#12 You can meet your “ideal self”, but they’re deeply disappointed in you
Image source: Ismael Sánchez
#13 You get a perfect memory, but you can’t tell if you’re remembering or reliving
Image source: Suzy Hazelwood
#14 You can fly, but you’re terrified of heights
Image source: CDD20
#15 You can see people’s life spans above their heads, but yours is hidden from you
Image source: cottonbro studio
#16 You can draw anything into existence, but you can’t erase what you create
Image source: khairul nizam
#17 You learn you’re living in a simulation, but if you leave it, everyone you know disappears
Image source: dilsadakcaoglu
#18 You can talk to animals, but they all gossip about you
Image source: Smile 90.4FM
#19 You become universally admired, but you can never be alone again
Image source: Bob Price
#20 You could control the weather, but it mirrors your mood – rain when you’re sad, storms when you’re angry
Image source: Johannes Plenio
#21 You could turn invisible, but you leave behind a faint echo of your voice wherever you go
Image source: Pedro Figueras
#22 You could make everyone you love immortal, but you would die before any of them
Image source: Earthly Mission
#23 You could walk into any painting, but you can’t be sure you’ll get out
Image source: Una Laurencic
#24 You could discover the meaning of life, but you’d lose all motivation to live it
Image source: Joe Arts
#25 You could taste every flavor that has ever existed, but water will always taste bitter
Image source: Engin Akyurt
#26 You could travel to the end of the universe, but you’d never be able to tell anyone what you found
Image source: Pixabay
#27 You could merge dreams and reality, but you’ll never know which one you’re in
Image source: Diva Plavalaguna
#28 You can control luck, but you never know if it’s good or bad until it’s too late
Image source: lil artsy
Follow Us