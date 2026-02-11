Netflix Faces Backlash As Their Creative Decision Made The Lucy Letby Documentary Hard To Watch

On February 4th, Netflix released a documentary about the infamous Lucy Letby. Soon after, it started to get a lot of buzz on social media, but not for the reasons Netflix was expecting. Apparently, to preserve the witnesses’ identities, the streaming giant chose an unorthodox method.

They didn’t use the usual tricks: altering the voices of the witnesses, shadowing them out, or using actors instead of the actual people. No, Netflix chose to digitally anonymize them by using AI. This decision caused an uproar on social media, with many people criticizing how uncanny, fake, and distracting the AI “actors” were.

Netflix’s documentary about Lucy Letby just came out, but viewers spotted an unsettling detail

Image credits: Netflix

The people featured in this true crime documentary didn’t seem very “true”

Image credits: Netflix

Wanting to preserve the witnesses’ anonymity, the streaming giant used AI instead of real people

Image credits: Netflix

They even altered photographs to change real people’s faces with AI

Image credits: elladorn_

The digitally anonymized faces sparked controversy

Image credits: Netflix

Some people online called out Netflix for their weird creative decision

Image credits: lucyfairall

User @lucyfairall made a video about it which led to a pretty interesting discussion in the comments

People pointed out all the things they found wrong with Netflix’s use of AI for this documentary

Image credits: elladorn_

Image credits: __jodie___

Image credits: BailsWildman

Image credits: sabrinajaine

Image credits: BusayoMatuluko

Image credits: thatmarsgirl

Image credits: Kendollsaid

Image credits: freshbread420

Image credits: johnholowach

Image credits: JasonUDMMA

Image credits: Saffiya_Khan1

Image credits: yoshismachbike

However, other folks justified it as a means to protect real people’s identities

Image credits: kreativekow

