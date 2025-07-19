21 Hilarious Pictures Of Cats That Are About To Sneeze

by

It is safe to say that cats are extraordinarily photogenic, but these cats, all caught mid-sneeze, prove that even cats can look silly and lose their composure – just like us.

Cats primarily sneeze for the same reasons that we do – to expel irritating mucus or particles. And they look a lot like we do when they sneeze as well, with their ordinarily cute faces ferociously or hilariously screwed up and twisted.

Cats can have allergies to things like mold, cleaning chemicals, candles or cigarette smoke. Given how much time they like to spend in corners, in tight spaces and under furniture, it comes as no surprise that they run into quite a bit of dust.

If your cat doesn’t stop sneezing, however, it may be an indication of a more serious respiratory condition. If your cat sneezes a lot, it’s definitely worth seeing a vet!

21 Hilarious Pictures Of Cats That Are About To Sneeze

Source: imgdonkey.com

21 Hilarious Pictures Of Cats That Are About To Sneeze

Image credits: andrea z

21 Hilarious Pictures Of Cats That Are About To Sneeze

Source: imgur

21 Hilarious Pictures Of Cats That Are About To Sneeze

Image credits: jimmysquarefoot

21 Hilarious Pictures Of Cats That Are About To Sneeze

Source: imgur

21 Hilarious Pictures Of Cats That Are About To Sneeze

Image credits: marleen.meijer

21 Hilarious Pictures Of Cats That Are About To Sneeze

Image credits: Stefan

21 Hilarious Pictures Of Cats That Are About To Sneeze

Image credits: beeksy

21 Hilarious Pictures Of Cats That Are About To Sneeze

Source: imgur

21 Hilarious Pictures Of Cats That Are About To Sneeze

Image credits: Lucas Matney

21 Hilarious Pictures Of Cats That Are About To Sneeze

Image credits: Studio-Eleven

21 Hilarious Pictures Of Cats That Are About To Sneeze

Source: imgur

21 Hilarious Pictures Of Cats That Are About To Sneeze

Image credits: k.huchrak

21 Hilarious Pictures Of Cats That Are About To Sneeze

Image credits: Emma.nem

21 Hilarious Pictures Of Cats That Are About To Sneeze

Source: imgur

21 Hilarious Pictures Of Cats That Are About To Sneeze

Image credits: ie865

21 Hilarious Pictures Of Cats That Are About To Sneeze

Source: aufeminin.com

21 Hilarious Pictures Of Cats That Are About To Sneeze

Source: reddit

21 Hilarious Pictures Of Cats That Are About To Sneeze

Image credits: Tom Kidman

21 Hilarious Pictures Of Cats That Are About To Sneeze

Source: imgur

21 Hilarious Pictures Of Cats That Are About To Sneeze

Source: imgur

P.S. We always try our best to credit each and every photographer, but sometimes it’s impossible to track some of them. Please contact us if you know the missing authors.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mr. Robot’s aesthetic priorities continue to drown out an underwhelming second season
3 min read
Sep, 15, 2016
Chandler Bing
10 Unforgettable Life Lessons That Chandler Bing Taught Us
3 min read
May, 18, 2019
Why The Social Dilemma is Worth Watching
3 min read
Jan, 13, 2021
Five Reasons to Tune in To “God Befriended Me”
3 min read
Feb, 9, 2018
John Oliver Starts a Crisis Pregnancy Center to Show How Predatory and Unqualified They Are
3 min read
Apr, 10, 2018
Rizzoli & Isles
Rizzoli & Isles 3.02 Recap: Smart Women, Smart Mouths, Smart Phones
3 min read
Jun, 13, 2012
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.