In what feels like the blink of an eye, Samuel Adewunmi has become one of England’s hottest rising stars. The talented actor has taken the screen by storm over the last few years and he doesn’t plan on slowing down any time soon. Through it all, however, he has maintained his humble presence. Most people will recognize Samuel best from his roles in things like Angela Black and You Don’t Know Me. Although Samuel doesn’t seem to have any upcoming projects in the works at the moment, we know we are going to be seeing a lot more of him in the years to come. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Samuel Adewunmi.
1. He Has Nigerian Roots
Samuel was born and raised in England, but his family’s roots trace back to Nigeria. It is unclear, however, if Samuel’s parents were born in Nigeria or the United Kingdom. Either way, he is very proud of both of the cultures that have come together to make him the man he is today.
2. He’s Not Really Into Social Media
Social media is the first place people go when they want to learn more about a celebrity. Unfortunately, however, Samuel’s fans won’t be able to find much. Instagram is the only platform he appears to have an account on, and currently on has three posts on his profile.
3. He Is A Formally Trained Actor
Samuel is definitely a natural when it comes to acting, but he has also put in the work to make the most of his natural abilities. Samuel studied at the Identity School of Acting in London. The institution has a long list of notable alumni including Letitia Wright and John Boyega.
4. He Was In An Episode of Doctor Who
Samuel only has about a dozen on-screen credits on his acting resume, but his career has certainly been a situation of quality over quantity. He has been a part of several successful projects including the popular British series Doctor Who. Samuel appeared in an episode in 2017 as a character named Vitus.
5. He’s An Award Winner
Winning an award is something that every actor looks forward to, and it’s officially something that Samuel Adewunmi can say he’s achieved. In 2019, Samuel won a British Independent Film Award for Most Promising Newcomer. There’s no doubt that there will be even more awards in his future.
6. He Had A Great Time Filming You Don’t Know Me
Having a job is always a good feeling, but having a job you enjoy is an even better one. Not only was You Don’t Know Me a great opportunity for Samuel on a professional level, but it was also a nice experience personally. He had a good time filming the series and connecting with his castmates.
7. He Believes In The Importance of Representation
For years, certain groups of people have received very limited representation in TV shows and movies. That said, times have slowly started to change. Samuel is happy to see the entertainment industry tell more diverse stories and he hopes that this is something that continues in the years to come. He’s even more excited that he gets to be a part of it.
8. He’s Very Private About His Personal Life
Many of us know a lot more about some celebrities’ personal lives than we care to, but Samuel’s name isn’t on that list. So far, he has chosen to keep the details of his personal life away from the spotlight. As his career grows, he may decide to open up a little more. Overall, though, he seems to enjoy living a more low-key lifestyle that doesn’t involve having the world in his business.
9. He Has A Close Relationship With His Mom
Despite the fact that we don’t know much about Samuel’s life outside of acting, we do know that he is very tight with his mom. Samuel’s mother raised him as a single parent, and she has been a driving force in his life. She was the first person he chose to thank during his acceptance speech at the British Independent Film Awards. It’s unclear if Samuel has a relationship with his father or if he has any siblings.
10. He Likes Being Out in Nature
Based on the few photos he has on his Instagram profile, it’s clear that Samuel is the kind of person who enjoys spending time outside. Being outdoors is probably a great way for him to clear his head and disconnect from the chaotic nature of the entertainment industry.