Samples From My Portfolio About Feral Cats Living In The Renaissance Age Sforzesco Castle In The Center Of Milan (8 Pics)

People love cats because of their beauty, their attitude, and for being not truly domestic but independent, selfish, and affectionate at the same time.
Stray cats have something more than house cats. Their hard life makes them tough, their temper and purrs are stronger, which screams of someone that knows he has to fight every day to survive.
Taking photos of stray cats in towns is a unique experience. You have to conquer their trust to be accepted. There is interaction – they know that I am watching them, so they react accordingly. Their attitude changes a lot. Amongst other things, they can go from rubbing against your leg to fleeing with everything they’ve got, or they can be just in the middle – indifferent. There is great emotional involvement when it comes to stray cats.
In Milan, the feline colony of the Castello Sforzesco is a famous tourist attraction lovingly cared for by a group of cat ladies. My photos are a tribute to this little tribe that must be protected. Without the cats, the Castle would lose part of its very soul.
#1 Homeless
#2 We Are In Charge Here, Human!
#3 But We Need Also Love
#4 Let’s Keep Distance
#5 A Box Is The Most Comfortable Thing Ever
#6 Castle Sentinel
#7 Ghostly Apparition
#8 Can I Trust You?
Follow Us