Salvation is an excellent sci-fi thriller TV Show — the brainchild of creators Elizabeth Kruger, Craig Shapiro, and Matt JL Wheeler. It presents a suspense-loaded narrative centered around the discovery of an asteroid on a collision course with Earth — a scenario that basically threatens all life on the planet and sets the stage for the show. The series, known for its intense drama and intricate plot, has garnered a 6.9 rating on IMDB from over 24,000 reviewers and boasts an average audience score of over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Salvation originally aired on CBS and later expanded its reach to a global audience through Netflix. It explores the myriad strategies and challenges faced by its characters after the realization of an apocalyptic event — along with the political intrigue that unfolds as they race against time to avert this global catastrophe. Here’s everything you need to know about suspense-filled drama.
What Is the Plot of Salvation?
Salvation is about four geniuses who work to save the Earth from an asteroid hurling toward the planet. They have a mere 6 months window to figure out how they are going to deal with the impending doom. The show’s story begins with an MIT graduate student, Liam Cole, who discovers that an asteroid has set its course to collide with the Earth in six months. He teams up with a tech billionaire, Darius Tanz, to convince the US government to do something to save the Earth. This premise is set up in the pilot, and the rest of the show keeps the viewers glued to the screen for its scientific drama and political intrigue.
Cast and Characters of the TV Show ‘Salvation’
In Salvation, the pivotal role of Liam Cole, a brilliant MIT graduate student, is portrayed by Charlie Rowe, while Santiago Cabrera brings to life the character of Darius Tanz, a tech billionaire. Complementing the core cast are Jennifer Finnigan as Grace Barrows, who heads the Public Relations division of the U.S. Department of Defense, and Ian Anthony Dale as Harris Andrews, the Deputy Secretary of Defense. These four characters basically form the central ensemble of the show.
Alongside the main cast of Salvation, the TV show also features key supporting characters such as Rachel Drance as Zoe Barrows, Grace’s daughter, and Erica Luttrell, who plays Claire Rayburn, a senior advisor to the President. All these characters collaborate to try and save the world throughout season 1 as they go through moral dilemmas, emotions, and politics, whilst dealing with their impending sense of doom.
How Many Seasons Does Salvation Have?
Salvation consists of two seasons — both of which are available to stream on Netflix. The first season focuses on the looming threat of an asteroid headed toward Earth, setting the stage for the series’ main theme. In season 2 — the plot thickens with the addition of a nuclear war threat alongside the ongoing asteroid crisis.
Salvation season 2 basically grows the plot on top of political tensions — especially between the United States and Russia, and how the revelation of the asteroid impacts public unrest. It also provides more insights into the personal lives of the main characters, showing how they juggle their responsibilities to each other.
Why Was Salvation Canceled After Two Seasons?
The cancellation of the TV show Salvation after two seasons was primarily attributed to a significant drop in ratings, particularly during the second season. CBS, the network that aired the show prior to its availability on Netflix, made the decision to cancel it given the decline in its viewership. Salvation, although perceived well, ran from 2017 to 2018, but faced challenges in maintaining a consistently growing strong audience base, which is often a key factor for networks when deciding whether to renew or cancel a show. The decision to end the series, therefore, was influenced by the declining viewership and the desire to maintain the show’s overall quality without risking a further drop in ratings.
However, despite the show’s cancellation, it’s safe to say that it has a dedicated small strata of fan base who appreciates the show to date for its familiar storytelling and the suspenseful nature of its apocalyptic theme. Although there was some speculation and hope among fans for a possible revival of the series on Netflix, which holds the rights to stream the series on its platform, there has been no official announcement or confirmation of a third season as of yet.
