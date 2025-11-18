“You Look So Young”: Salma Hayek Turns Up The Heat At 58 With “Birthday Bikini Dump”

Salma Hayek celebrated her 58th birthday on Monday, September 2, by setting Instagram on fire!
To mark another year around the sun, the actress dropped a series of jaw-dropping swimsuit photos, reminding the world that age is just a number when confidence and style are on full display.
Her bikini photo dump featured 18 sun-kissed shots of her rocking a variety of swimsuits, each more stunning than the last.
As she turned 58, Salma Hayek set Instagram on fire with an 18-photo “birthday bikini dump”
Image credits: Salma Hayek / Instagram
Image credits: Salma Hayek / Instagram
As she posed on a yacht, the Mexico-born star made it clear that 58 is a fabulous look on her. And if anyone doubted whether they were recent photos, the actress clarified in her caption that none of the pictures were throwbacks.
She also translated the birthday wish into Spanish for her global fanbase.
To top it off, she concluded the caption with the hashtag “#grateful.”
“Birthday bikini dump, happy 58th birthday to me!” she wrote in the caption. “P.s none of these are throwbacks”
Image credits: Salma Hayek / Instagram
Image credits: Salma Hayek / Instagram
The comments section lit up with admiration from fans and fellow celebrities alike.
Model Camila Morrone, 27, commented, “BOMBAAAAA🤤,” while actress Vanessa Hudgens said, “58 couldn’t look better. Happy birthday mama ❤️.”
Actress Sharon Stone also wished her, saying, “Happy birthday you.”
“My goodness you look so young,” one fan wrote in the comments section
Image credits: Salma Hayek / Instagram
Image credits: Salma Hayek / Instagram
Fans also joined in and showered the actress with birthday wishes and praises.
“58?? No way! Whattt??” exclaimed one fan.
Another captivated fan wrote, “58 is the new 28 apparently🔥.”
Fellow stars like Vanessa Hudgens and Sharon Stone also dropped fiery comments under her Instagram Carousel
Image credits: Salma Hayek / Instagram
Image credits: Salma Hayek / Instagram
The Frida actress, who is married to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, has not shied away from embracing her greying hair over the years.
In a June 2023 post on Instagram, she showed off her natural grey roots and said, “Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning.”
The actress has been married to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault since 2009
Image credits: Salma Hayek / Instagram
Image credits: Salma Hayek / Instagram
“#proud of my white hair,” she said in another 2019 post.
While talking about aging, the House of Gucci star has been open about the massive changes her body went through due to the process of menopause.
She said she had been experiencing symptoms since her mid-40s.
The Mexico-born actress has proudly embraced her natural grey hair and aging over the years
Image credits: Salma Hayek / Instagram
Image credits: Salma Hayek / Instagram
“The boobs grow a lot,” she said in a 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk. “For some women, they get smaller. But there are some women that when you gain weight, your boobs grow … and then in some of the cases when you are in menopause they grow again. And I just happen to be one of those women that it happened in every single step!”
“A lot of people said that I had breast augmentation; I don’t blame them!” she continued. “My boobs were smaller (before)! So was the rest of my body … But they have just kept growing. Many, many sizes. And my back has been really suffering from it. And not a lot of people talk about this.”
“You can kick a– at any age,” she previously said. “You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at any age”
Despite the numerous changes that can come with aging, Salma asserted that people can still do all the things they wish to, no matter how old they are.
“You can kick a– at any age,” she said. “You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at any age. We have the right to be loved for who we are at the place that we are.”
“We’re not just here to make babies, we’re not just here to baby the man,” she continued. “We’re not just here to service everything and everyone around us and then when the kids go away … it’s almost like expiration date for the eggs means an expiration date for you as a woman. It’s a misunderstanding that has been going around for centuries.”
Follow Us