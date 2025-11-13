The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

It’s common to see people troll those they don’t agree with online – but trolling your own kid? Conservative radio host Jesse Kelly of The Jesse Kelly Show on KPRC-AM 950 in Houston, was held under fire over the weekend for a series of tweets in which he trolled his own son for his participation in the Lego robotics tournament.
According to Buzzfeed, the event is a competition for kids to program autonomous robots to complete tasks. While watching his 10-year-old son compete, Kelly, shot off a series of tweets that mocked the competition and seemed to allude to some embarrassment over his son’s participation. The troll job was met with a hoard of negative reactions and support for his kid. Scroll down below to read all of Kelly’s tweets and people’s reactions.
Image credits: Jesse Kelly
Image credits: JesseKellyDC
Image credits: JesseKellyDC
Image credits: U.S. Army RDECOM (not the actual photo)
Image credits: JesseKellyDC
Image credits: JesseKellyDC
Image credits: Nic McPhee (not the actual photo)
Image credits: JesseKellyDC
Image credits: JesseKellyDC
Image credits: JesseKellyDC
Most people were outraged with the tweets
Image credits: Blondiegrrl
Image credits: MikeDrucker
Image credits: Atheris
Image credits: BMcCarthy32
Image credits: FanSince09
Image credits: NdHardee
Image credits: avdelfiacco
Image credits: lmb6453
Image credits: pokmon_facts
Image credits: tonyposnanski
Image credits: FilmCritHULK
Image credits: CateWalton59
In response to the outrage, Jesse told Chron.com the entire incident was a joke and that he was not sorry he had done it. “I’ll probably do it again,” he told the outlet, “I think it’s hilarious, as does everyone with a sense of humor.”
Image credits: JesseKellyDC
Image credits: calebmcwilliams
Follow Us