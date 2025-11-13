The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

by

It’s common to see people troll those they don’t agree with online – but trolling your own kid? Conservative radio host Jesse Kelly of The Jesse Kelly Show on KPRC-AM 950 in Houston, was held under fire over the weekend for a series of tweets in which he trolled his own son for his participation in the Lego robotics tournament.

According to Buzzfeed, the event is a competition for kids to program autonomous robots to complete tasks. While watching his 10-year-old son compete, Kelly, shot off a series of tweets that mocked the competition and seemed to allude to some embarrassment over his son’s participation. The troll job was met with a hoard of negative reactions and support for his kid. Scroll down below to read all of Kelly’s tweets and people’s reactions.

The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

Image credits: Jesse Kelly

The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

Image credits: JesseKellyDC

The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

Image credits: JesseKellyDC

The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

Image credits: U.S. Army RDECOM (not the actual photo)

The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

Image credits: JesseKellyDC

The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

Image credits: JesseKellyDC

The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

Image credits: Nic McPhee (not the actual photo)

The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

Image credits: JesseKellyDC

The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

Image credits: JesseKellyDC

The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

Image credits: JesseKellyDC

Most people were outraged with the tweets

The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

Image credits: Blondiegrrl

The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

Image credits: MikeDrucker

The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

Image credits: Atheris

The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

Image credits: BMcCarthy32

The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

Image credits: FanSince09

The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

Image credits: NdHardee

The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

Image credits: avdelfiacco

The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

Image credits: lmb6453

The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

Image credits: pokmon_facts

The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

Image credits: tonyposnanski

The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

Image credits: FilmCritHULK

The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

Image credits: CateWalton59

In response to the outrage, Jesse told Chron.com the entire incident was a joke and that he was not sorry he had done it. “I’ll probably do it again,” he told the outlet, “I think it’s hilarious, as does everyone with a sense of humor.”

The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

Image credits: JesseKellyDC

The Way This Dad Mocked His Son For Winning At LEGO Robotics Tournament Infuriated People So Much They Destroy Him

Image credits: calebmcwilliams

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Tell Stories Of Lust, Heartache, And Loneliness In My 95 Drawings On Post-It Notes
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Use A Smartphone As A Challenge In My Illustrations
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Everything We Know About Reacher Season 2
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2023
The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing At Keanu Reeves Doing Things (26 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Raindrop Blues Project: I Create Wet Pictures To Dip The Viewer In A Sort Of Oneiric Reality
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Five Television Shows That Went On For Way Too Long
3 min read
Nov, 3, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.