41 Lines From Movies That Tug At The Heartstrings Like No Other

Many of us remember films for iconic scenes. If you’re a bigger movie buff, captivating cinematography will likely catch your eye and make a specific title memorable for you.
But for some of us, it’s the soul-stirring lines evoking strong emotions that will forever stand out. Here are some examples that came in response to a question on Instagram when a user asked, “In your opinion, what is the saddest line in a movie you have ever watched?”
People recalled quotes from motion pictures like The Green Mile, Forrest Gump, and Inside Out, to name a few. Feel free to join in the conversation through the comments below!
#1
Underrated: “Gentlemen, it has been a pleasure playing with you this evening.” From the band leader in ‘Titanic.’
Image source: the_opa_50, Paramount Pictures
#2
“You really have your mother’s eyes” – Severus Snape ( HP Deathly Hallows 2).
Image source: arik.m_shah, Warner Bros. Pictures
#3
“You were my brother Anakin, I love you” – Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.
Image source: shollahudinn_, 20th Century Fox
#4
“Such a beautiful place to be with friends.” (Dobby, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1)
Image source: wynnsomeness, Warner Bros
#5
“Smile, my boy. It’s sunrise.” -Night at the Museum, Robin William’s last lines
Image source: nevaandias, 20th Century Fox
#6
“Please, boss, don’t put that hood over my face. Don’t put me in the dark. I’m afraid of the dark.” – The Green Mile.
Image source: abood__omer, Warner Bros.
#7
“No parent should have to bury their child” – Lord Of The Rings
Image source: wynter923
#8
“Take her to the moon for me, okay?” – Inside Out
Image source: joanne_heraghty, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
#9
“Charlie, will I ever see you again?” “Sure you will, kid. You know goodbyes aren’t forever.” “Then goodbye, Charlie. I love you.” “Yep… I love you too”.
Image source: jackkostecki, MGM Studios
#10
“I was good, I was really good ” Neil from Dead Poets Society
Image source: evelynschillace
#11
“It’s not your fault.” ~ Goodwill Hunting
Image source: heart.diary___, Miramax Films
#12
«After all this time?»
« Always »
Image source: joliyahottawa
#13
“Jenny, I may not be a smart man, but I know what love is”
-Forrest Gump
Image source: nate_hamiltoe, Paramount Pictures
#14
In case I don’t see you, Good afternoon, Good evening and Goodnight – The Truman Show
Image source: aaron_wolfster325i_yt, Paramount Pictures
#15
“I suppose in the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go, but what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye.” (Irrfan Khan – Life of Pi
Image source: __wichunzusah__, 20th Century Fox
#16
Should we get some coffee? – Rachel
Sure, where? – Chandler
Image source: ohhjoselliaaa, Warner Bros. Television
#17
“He can’t see without his glasses! He needs his glasses! “ – My Girl
Image source: rayna_guirguis
#18
“What’s in the box?” – Se7en
Image source: thelastofadyingbreed0
#19
“Sometimes we forget things if we have no one the tell them to” – The Lunchbox. This quote stuck with me, It’s about loneliness, a person longs for someone to share his stories.
Image source: dame_rimai
#20
“It was your son, Tommy! You should have protected him!” (Green Street Hooligans)
Image source: balko.milan
#21
“Women have minds and souls as well as hearts, ambition and talent as well as beauty and I’m sick of being told that love is all a woman is fit for. But……I am so lonely” – Little Women
Image source: gifttoapple
#22
You are still young, free.. Do yourself a favor. Before it’s too late, without thinking too much about it first, pack a pillow and a blanket and see as much of the world as you can. You will not regret it. One day it will be too late. – The Namesake
Image source: gaanashaanabajaana
#23
”I can’t get over” Manchester By The Sea
Image source: m_kalakii
#24
Hoddor hoddor hold the door
Image source: ofcourse__49
#25
„Never had one before“ „What a room to yourself?“ „A Bed“
Blindside
Image source: pilsvalentin
#26
“My dearest Allie, couldn’t sleep last night because I know it’s over between us. But I’m not bitter anymore because I know what we had was real, and if in some distant place in the future we see each other in our new lives…I’ll smile at you with joy and remember how we spent the summer beneath the trees, learning from each other and growing in love” – The Notebook
Image source: st27021999
#27
The Fault in Our Stars
“Then I realized there was no one left to call and cry with, and that was the saddest part of all. The only person I wanted to talk to about Gus’s death was Gus
Image source: hanaelaf194
#28
From Me Before You
“I don’t want you to miss out on all the things someone else can give you”
Image source: hanaelaf194
#29
“Hope is a dangerous thing” – The Shawshank Redemption
Image source: almahoti
#30
“I have an idea, why don’t you let me adopt you? ” Not the saddest but I cried with this sir in “Into the Wild” yesterday
Image source: yok.ooni
#31
“I loved you, I loved you in every universe” -Dr. Strange
Image source: you_better_know_bel
#32
“Because my dad promised me” – Interstellar
Image source: henkoortwijn
#33
“He cant keep getting away with this!!” Breaking Bad.
Image source: theinvincible_achy07
#34
“I’m trapped” – Neil Perry…
Image source: _razanarosee
#35
“Next time, we should invite Leslie to go. She’d like that,” – Bridge To Terabithia
Image source: no.u.dint
#36
“It only has to work once Murph” Interstellar
Image source: anas_khairy09
#37
“I did it for me. I liked it. I was good at it. And I was really… I was alive.” -Walter White
Image source: myself_shubh_92
#38
“Have you seen my son? Have you seen my beautiful boy? Tell him I miss him.” -Beautiful Boy
Image source: kat.inthehat14
#39
“You’re wrong about us being on different paths, we’re not on different paths. You’re my path. And you’re always gonna be my path” – a little before Gwen dies in Spider-Man 2
Image source: crispyorangepeel73
#40
Vera Farmiga screaming in The boy In The Striped Pajamas
Image source: redwood_treesa
#41
“Father, forgive them. For they know not what they do.”
-The Passion Of The Christ
Image source: irorro
