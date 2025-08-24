These 50 Pics Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It’s Terrifying (New Pics)

Constant electronic surveillance, facial recognition software, algorithms that decide what you get to see and not the other way around. Would this have fit a cyberpunk movie from the early 90s? Yes. Are they all real now? Also yes.
We’ve gathered some of the more poignant and telling images from a group dedicated to “a boring dystopia,” pictures from modern life that sound like something out of 80s science fiction. So settle in as you scroll through, upvote the most interesting examples and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.
#1 It’s All About Control, Not Money
Image source: lazybugbear
#2 Can Someone Explain?
Image source: Strandjunker
#3 America Is A Glorified Company Town
Image source: DieMensch-Maschine
#4 Really Can’t Live On One Job Anymore
Image source: norarahimian
#5 Welcome To Oligarchy
Image source: Junior_guy87
#6 America Plans To Spend 4x The Amount Of Money On Detention Centers Than Affordable Housing
Image source: brian_goldstone
#7 Unbelievably Dire.. How Did We Get Here
Image source: weeef
#8 Health System Failing
Image source: Brian_Ghoshery
#9 Texts My Brother Just Sent Me About Working With The New Administration
Image source: in2bator
#10 To Justify Starving Gaza
Image source: AssalRad
#11 Media Manipulation Isn’t New
Image source: LilliaBaltimore
#12 When Even The Good Guys See Immigrants As An Exploitable Slave Class
Image source: PhilosoNyan
#13 Biggest Indicator Of Us Decline
Image source: Junior_guy87
#14 We’re Creating Trillionaires, So What If Most Can’t Afford Groceries
Image source: BoringApocalyptos
#15 This Photograph Was Taken Two Days Ago At The FBI Academy In Quantico And Submitted To The Nyt Under The Condition Of Anonymity
Image source: DanDez
#16 No Amount Of Green Living Will Make Up For The Fact The Owning Class Life Styles Are Unsustainable
Image source: soyyoo
#17 Wtf Did You Just Say To Me?
Image source: Far_Association_2607
#18 Only Systemic Change Solves A Systemic Crisis
Image source: zellieimani
#19 From The White House’s Official Blue Check Social Media Account
Image source: BoringApocalyptos
#20 Housing Crisis Worsens Dramatically
Image source: Brian_Ghoshery
#21 They’re Doing It Again
Image source: liv4games
#22 I Genuinely Thought This Was A Satire Until I Googled It
Image source: savvybus
#23 Years From Now When We Take Full Account Of The Horrors, We Will Know The Atrocities To Be On A Far Greater Scale Than Even What Is Reported Now. Rest In Power To The Hundreds Of Brave Journalists Who Risked Everything To Report The Truth And Who Were Assassinated By The Idf Butchers
Image source: BalsamicBasil
#24 This Has Been Banned On Twitter I Guess The One Who Made It Hit A Nerve With This Art
Image source: BoringApocalyptos
#25 Bid On Your Deceased Coworkers’ Paid Time Off
Image source: muyuu
#26 Dictatorship Of The Bourgeoisie
Image source: pamphletz
#27 If We All Wear Luigi Mask Billionaires Will Be On Their Best Behavior
Image source: BoringApocalyptos
#28 4 Months Later
Image source: rexmons
#29 H.r.1161 – To Authorize The President To Enter Into Negotiations To Acquire Greenland And To Rename Greenland As “Red, White, And Blueland”
Image source: BoringApocalyptos
#30 Who Needs A Beautiful Life When You Can Work Yourself To Death For Nothing?
Image source: FareonMoist
#31 United In Our Diversity
Image source: picboi
#32 “They’re Cutting Costs!”
Image source: Maybeiliketheabuse
#33 These Are The Dinosaurs Making Decisions For Us
Image source: rollcall
#34 Man ‘Refused Entry Into Us’ As Border Control Catch Him With Bald Jd Vance Meme
Image source: Peanut-Extra
#35 The Golden Pager Gifted To Trump From Netanyahu
Image source: BoringApocalyptos
#36 Trump Ignores Wildfires
Image source: Brian_Ghoshery
#37 I Guess The Vance Meme Got Under Their Skin A Little
Image source: Mitleab
#38 Big Beautiful Bill Passed; 240k Job Cuts In Academia And Education Will Be Cut
Image source: soyyoo
#39 This Mcdonalds “Play Place”
Image source: MiniGoat_King
#40 Local News Spots Tourists Snapping Selfies At “Alligator Alcatraz”
Image source: HarpySeagull
#41 The *Hostile Architecture On The* Underside Of This Bridge Is Painted Like A Rainbow
Image source: H_Iris
#42 California’s Incel Candidate For Governor Saying Auschwitz Is His Solution To Unemployment
Image source: Shot-Nebula-5812
#43 Data.gov Is Currently Being Scrubbed
Image source: dizzymorningdragon
#44 This AI Therapy Bot On Instagram Loses Its Mind
Image source: That_Dude_Carl
#45 How Conservative Senators Are Dealing With Constituents In Idaho
Image source: BoringApocalyptos
#46 The Wall Street Journal Is Openly Advocating For Ethnic Cleansing
Image source: Particular_Log_3594
#47 The World We Live In
Image source: WellHotPotOfCoffee
#48 Jeff Bezos Has Killed Free Journalism At Washington Post
Image source: Pieman3001
#49 Within The First Months Of The Genocide, Unicef Had Already Declared Gaza To Be The Most Dangerous Place In The World To Be A Child
Image source: BalsamicBasil
#50 Israeli Soldiers Are Being Ordered To Shoot At Unarmed Civilians Waiting For Aid
Image source: DIYLawCA
#51 Getting Away With Murder
Image source: Valcenia
#52 What Drake Sees At His Concerts
Image source: sanandrios
