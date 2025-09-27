Ali G actor Sacha Baron Cohen was spotted with an adult entertainer nearly half his age, less than two years after he and his wife of 14 years, Isla Fisher, officiated their $160 million divorce.
Cohen, 53, and Hannah Palmer, 27, were seen leaving a restaurant where they had dined; away from the Ibiza birthday festivities of film producer Taika David Cohen “Waititi” in August this year.
The sighting has sparked dating speculations about the two, but more recently, insiders have surfaced to rubbish the conjecture, claiming the rumors are the work of mischievous elements.
One source claimed the two met at film producer Taika David Cohen Waititi’s birthday party
Thus far, the closest thing to evidence of Cohen and Palmer’s suspected intimacy is blurry photography.
Outlets like the Daily Mail have since claimed that two grainy figures sitting near the head of a table, allegedly during a speech by Waititi and his wife Rita Ora, were indeed the couple.
The Sun spoke to an insider who speculated about the Borat actor and Palmer being introduced to each other at the event.
“Hannah is a super fun girl and is as clever as she is beautiful. Sacha is a very lucky man to have bagged a date with her. She’s a real catch,” the unnamed individual speculated.
“They spent two hours inside and seemed deep in conversation. Despite the age difference they were getting on really well and seemed to have a lot to talk about.”
The two were seen dining together, then leaving the restaurant separately, only to be collected by the same limousine
The sighting of the two leaving the restaurant where they had dinner fueled the fire.
Notably, they were reported to have left this venue separately but were spotted getting into the same Cadillac Limousine.
A UK tabloid described Palmer’s wardrobe at the time as “a very leggy display in a leopard print minidress and knee-high boots.”
Another source claimed that the two knew each other before the party
A more recent report, however, flies in the face of this guesswork.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source said: “Someone seems to have been making mischief and trying put two and two together to make five.”
The unnamed spokesperson went on to say that the two had known each other for a while and that their interaction currently revolved around Palmer getting tips from Cohen on how to enter Hollywood.
The source claimed that for the Borat star, getting into a relationship was not the highest priority.
“He is enjoying meeting and being introduced to new people both professionally and socially but is still taking things slowly because this is a new world for him,” the insider elaborated.
Sacha Baron Cohen applied himself to a makeover that had him featured in Men’s Health Magazine
Be the latter as it may, Cohen used the last two years for a makeover that has propelled him to the pages of Men’s Health magazine.
“Sacha Baron Cohen Reveals Impressive Body Transformation at 53,” the outlet headlined on July 24.
A photo accompanying the article showed the comic looking rather serious with a shredded physique.
Cohen, it appears, is not oblivious to his gains. He captioned images of himself working out on Instagram, “Hard launching my mid-life crisis.”
Cohen’s ex-wife, Isla Fisher, says the divorce was hard on her
These sightings come 17 months after he and his now-former wife, Isla Fisher, settled their $160 million divorce.
They released a joint statement at the time, saying:
“Our divorce has now been finalized. We are proud of all we’ve achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children.”
Fisher has admitted that the separation was hard on her.
“It’s the most difficult thing that I’ve been through and I’ve learnt so much about myself in the process,” she told the Sunday Times in February 2025.
The internet thinks its telling that Cohen is first to be associated with dating rumors
