Meet The Cast of “The Watch”

The Watch is a BBC America program based on elements from Terry Pratchett’s Discworld fantasy series, particularly the Ankh-Morpork City Watch. The show was developed for BBC America by BBC Studios, the program development arm of the BBC. Critics have been torn about their assessment of the show, with some disappointed by the lack of charm and depth that the characters of the show portray. Decider popularly recommended: “SKIP IT. It’s not that The Watch is a complete mess; some elements of the first episode gave us hope that the show will settle down. But the first episode was so jumbled and so proud of how witty it was, it forgot to establish anything about most of the characters we’ll be seeing for the entire season.” It looks like The Watch hasn’t yet been canceled, despite the reviews, but a second season is still not confirmed. Still, if you’re a fan of Discworld, or of the fantasy genre in general, The Watch is still a must-watch, if only to check out how they brought these characters to life. The Watch is produced by Simon Allen, Ben Donald, Richard Stokes, Rob Wilkins, Craig Viveiros, and Phil Collinson. If you’re interested to learn more about the performers breathing life into this series, look no further. Here are the cast members of the BBC America fantasy police procedural The Watch.
Sam Adewunmi
Sam Adewunmi plays Carcer Dun in the police fantasy series The Watch. His starring role in The Watch is his biggest role yet. Previously, he had appeared in TV shows like The Missing, Dixi, Prime Suspect 1973. Doctor Who, and Stan Lee’s Lucky Man. Currently, alongside The Watch, Adewunmi also stars in Angela Black, a six-part thriller series on ITV. He also starred in a miniseries titled You Don’t Know Me, which aired on BBC One. On the big screen, Adewunmi has played roles in The Hatton Garden Job, The Last Tree, Born a King, and most recently, the short film Tin Luck.
Matt Berry
Matt Berry lends his voice to The Watch as the voice of Wayne. The comedian is best known for his role in The IT Crowd as Douglas Reynholm. Berry is a veteran voice actor, having lent his voice to multiple animated projects like Moominvalley, Disenchantment, and Twelve Forever. Currently, he stars in What We Do In The Shadows as Laszlo Cravensworth. Berry is also set to appear in an upcoming miniseries titled Great Expectations.
Anna Chancellor
Anna Chancellor plays Lord Vetinari in The Watch. A veteran actress, she has received multiple nominations from BAFTA and Olivier Awards. For her role in the television drama The Hour, playing Lix Storm, Chancellor received a nomination at the British Academy Television Award for Best Supporting Actress. Aside from her work in The Hour, Anna Chancellor has guest-starred in productions like Downton Abbey, playing Lady Anstruther, and The Crown, portraying Lady Rosse. Other shows that have featured Chancellor’s acting prowess include The Split, Pennyworth, Death in Paradise, Ordeal by Innocence, Trust, Flowers, and Mapp and Lucia.
Marama Corlett
Actress Marama Corlett portrays Corporal Angua von Uberwald in The Watch, a member of the Ankh-Morpork City Watch. A Maltese actress and dancer, Corlett has appeared in His Dark Materials, Sick of It, Strike Back: Revolution, The City and the City, and Sick Note.
Richard Dormer
Richard Dormer plays Sam Vimes in The Watch. A veteran performer and playwright, Dormer is most popularly known for his role in Game of Thrones, portraying Beric Dondarrion. He also appeared in the Sky Atlantic series Fortitude. On the big screen, Dormer worked alongside Willem Dafoe in the Disney movie Togo. He also appeared in 11 Minutes, ’71, Shooting for Socrates, Hyena, Dark Touch, Good Vibrations, and Jump. On TV, he’s worked on COBRA, The Musketeers, Fortitude, Lily’s Driftwood Bay, and Hunted.
James Fleet
James Fleet plays the role of the Archchancellor of Unseen University, Discworld‘s version of Hogwarts. Another veteran English actor who has appeared in stage, radio, TV, and film productions, Fleet is most popularly known for his role as Hugo Horton in the BBC sitcom The Vicar of Dibley. Popular movies he’s appeared in include Blithe Spirit, Death on the Tyne, The Spy Who Dumped Me, and Love of My Life. On TV, younger fans would recognize him as King George III in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton. He’s also graced the screen for shows like Belgravia, The Pale Horse, and Patrick Melrose. In recent years, Fleet lent his voice to the BBC radio sci-fi series Quanderhorn, playing the character of Professor Darius Quanderhorn.
Adam Hugill
Adam Hugill plays Carrot Ironfoundersson, the newest member of the City Watch. You’d recognize Hugill from his role in 1917. He’s also portrayed characters in Pennyworth and The Banishing.
Ralph Ineson
Ralph Ineson lends his voice in The Watch as Sergeant Detritus. A veteran actor and narrator, Ineson would be recognized by younger fans for his role as Amycus Carrow in the last three Harry Potter movies. He also portrayed Donald Bamford in the BBC drama series Goodnight Sweetheart, Chris French in the original British The Office, and Nikolai Tarakanov in Chernobyl, HBO’s historical drama miniseries. aside from his work on TV and film, Ineson has lent his voice to video games, most notably in the video game adaptation of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, to which he also lent his likeness for the character Charles Vane.
Hakeem Kae-Kazim
Hakeem Kae-Kazim plays Captain John Keel in The Watch. The British-Nigerian actor is most notably known for appearing in the multi-awarded film Hotel Rwanda, portraying the brutal genocide perpetrator Georges Rutaganda. Most recently, he’s appeared in Godzilla vs. Kong, The Shuroo Process and Black Beauty. On TV, he’s played characters in Intergalactic, Silent Witness, Deep State, MacGyver, and The Looming Tower.
Other cast members
Other cast members in The Watch include Jo Eaton-Kent, the forensic officer of the City Watch. Actors Ruth Madeley, Bianca Simone, Ingrid Oliver, Wendell Pierce, Lara Rossi, Paul Kaye, and Joe Vaz also play various roles in the BCC police fantasy drama.