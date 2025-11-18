Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan Shut Down Breakup Rumors After Being Spotted On Dinner Date

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are seemingly still going strong, despite ongoing rumors that they had broken up. The two were spotted in New York City, enjoying a dinner date at Italian restaurant Torrisi on September 14, 2024.
The clip was secretly captured and posted by a TikTok user, @ellie_gl, who had been vlogging her experience at one of the “fanciest restaurants in New York.”
In the video captured by the TikToker, Keoghan had one arm draped around the “Espresso” singer. They looked like they were both sharing laughs and enjoying each other’s company.
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter shut down breakup rumors when they were spotted being affectionate with one another in public
Image credits: Dave Benett /VF24 / Getty
The short four-second video saw the couple sitting next to one another, deep in conversation, with two cocktail drinks placed on the table. The lighting of the restaurant was fairly dark, with a small candle resting by the beverages.
The Taste singer was wearing a black halter-neck top with black bottoms, the outfit complemented by her signature curls. Next to her, Keoghan wore a loose gray short-sleeve shirt, a few buttons at the top of his collar left open.
The fan filming the video said she was “starstruck” as she spotted the two having dinner at the table next to hers.
Rumors that the singer and actor had broken up started gaining lots of attention
Image credits: bumblebae
On August 16, 2024, an anonymous insider had reportedly told the celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi that the couple had officially broken up.
Neither Carpenter nor Keoghan made a public comment regarding the rumors, but the Saltburn actor subtly shut these down when he posted a now-deleted Instagram story of his beau.
Image credits: bumblebae
Keoghan had been promoting Carpenter’s new album Short ‘N Sweet and mentioned his favorite track, calling the singer “m’darlin.” Since then, he’s been vocal in showing his support in her comments section.
Amidst rumors of their breakup, a source also exclusively told PEOPLE that the two were keeping it casual in an “on and off” relationship. Keoghan and Carpenter have yet to comment about this.
The highly publicized couple have been together for almost a year now
Image credits: @22metgala
According to E! News, Carpenter and Keoghan met in late September of 2023 when they both attended a Givenchy show at Paris Fashion Week.
They started dating in December 2023, when the pair were first spotted together, and confirmed their relationship status at the Met Gala in May 2024.
A month later, they collaborated together in Carpenter’s music video of “Please Please Please.”
Fans were quick to dismiss the breakup gossip, especially after seeing their Instagram interactions
Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter
Much of the online community called out the videos they had seen on social media and were convinced the two were still together.
“He’s been liking her posts and commenting. It was always a false rumor,” one said.
Another questioned, “I wonder if the break up rumors were false and made up by the media but they decided to just play it mysterious as it was good album release promo?” People responded to this thread and agreed, labeling it as “obvious pr.”
